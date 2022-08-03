scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Suhana Khan holds Shweta Bachchan’s hand as they step out with Agastya Nanda. Watch

Actors Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda will soon make their acting debut together with Zoya Akhtar's Hindi adaptation of Archies comics.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 3, 2022 10:10:09 am
Suhana Khan and Agastya NandaSuhana Khan and Agastya Nanda were spotted after having dinner in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and actor Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda were seen leaving a popular eatery on Tuesday evening. The duo was accompanied by Agastya’s mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Kaajal Anand, a close friend of the Khan family.

Suhana looked chic and stylish as she wore a black crop top and paired it with denim baggy jeans. She styled her hair in a neat bun and decided to go for small hoop earrings. Agastya on the other hand carried a more casual look with a black sweatshirt, paired with grey jeans.

Shweta, daughter of Amitabh and Jaya, sported a blue-on-blue look. Check out the picture :-

Agastya Nanda and Shweta Bachchan Nanda Agastya Nanda with mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Suhana Khan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda exits the eatery with Suhana Khan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Agastya Nanda and Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Agastya Nanda and Shweta Bachchan Nanda get clicked candidly. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kaajal Anand Kaajal Anand followed by Agastya Nanda after their dinner. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Suhana and Agastya will soon make their acting debut with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. It is an Indian adaptation of the popular comic, which has been the source of inspiration for many animations as well. Zoya’s The Archies has been created by Zoya and Reema Kagti. It will be produced under Zoya’s production banner Baby Tiger productions.

Zoya and Reema have partnered with Netflix for the project. When the announcement was made, Shah Rukh took to social media to write a heartfelt note for daughter Suhana as she gears up to enter the acting world.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

 

Besides Suhana and Agastya, the film will also star Janhvi Kapoor’s younger sister Khushi Kapoor along with Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Medna and Aditi Saigal.

The filming of the project had recently taken place in Ooty before the cast shifted back to Mumbai to shoot the rest of the part. The cast has been spotted multiple times earlier during the shoot. While some pictures have been of them in school uniforms, others have been clicked of them shooting in casuals.

First published on: 03-08-2022 at 10:10:09 am

