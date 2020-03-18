Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and others take up WHO’s Safe Hands Challenge

Deepika Padukone, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Anushka Sharma are among the movie stars across the globe who have taken the #SafeHandsChallenge. (Photos: Instagram/Screengrabs) Deepika Padukone, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Anushka Sharma are among the movie stars across the globe who have taken the #SafeHandsChallenge. (Photos: Instagram/Screengrabs)

Deepika Padukone recently became the first Indian celebrity to accept World Health Organization’s Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’ #SafeHandsChallenge. She was nominated along with Hollywood icon Arnold Schwarzenegger, Indian star Priyanka Chopra and model-activist Christy Turlington in a bid to promote hygiene amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Ghebreyesus had last week tweeted “I now nominate: @deepikapadukone @priyankachopra @Schwarzenegger @CTurlington to take the #SafeHands challenge by sharing their video & calling on at least another 3 people to join us! Together, we can beat #COVID19!”

Wearing an N95 mask, Deepika Padukone displayed the hand-washing process one needs to follow to avert the COVID-19 infection.

Thank You @DrTedros, for nominating me for the #SafeHands Challenge!#COVID19 surely is an uphill health and public safety task, but all of us are in this fight together!I further nominate @rogerfederer,@Cristiano and @imVkohli to take up this challenge! #coronavirus #StaySafe https://t.co/45glSxXkqP pic.twitter.com/7s7R4pIrrL — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) March 17, 2020

She tweeted, “Thank You @DrTedros, for nominating me for the #SafeHands Challenge!#COVID19 surely is an uphill health and public safety task, but all of us are in this fight together!I further nominate @rogerfederer,@Cristiano and @imVkohli to take up this challenge! #coronavirus #StaySafe.” Deepika has nominated tennis star Roger Federer, football player Christiano Ronaldo and captain of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli.

So far, celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Vatsal Seth, Sachin Tendulkar, Maria Sharapova, Hima Das and PV Sindhu have participated in the #SafeHandsChallenge and posted videos of the same.

You got me out of my robe for a brief minute, @AngeKagame. Challenge accepted in an 80’s hair scrunchie 😊 #SafeHandsChallenge #StayHome #please 🙏🏻 Thanks for starting this initiative, @PaulKagame. We miss Rwanda so much 🇷🇼💕 pic.twitter.com/f1fjAGgYTw — Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) March 18, 2020

The WHO had recently declared COVID-19 as a pandemic. The global toll has crossed 7,500, with nearly 200,000 people infected. India has recorded 147 confirmed cases of coronavirus patients with three deaths.

