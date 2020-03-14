Neha Dhupia on Roadies Revolution controversy: Physical abuse or assault is not acceptable

Neha Dhupia was trolled for her statement in one of the episodes of Roades Revolution. (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram) Neha Dhupia was trolled for her statement in one of the episodes of Roades Revolution. (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia, who is a gang leader on the popular MTV reality show Roadies Revolution, has been trolled for weeks due to her reaction towards a contestant who slapped his girlfriend for cheating on him.

The actor lashed out at the contestant and emphasised that it was the girl’s choice to cheat on him, which did not go down well with netizens.

Neha Dhupia wrote a long note clarifying that her statement on the show was against violence. “Cheating is not something I stand for, and it is unfortunate that I have been misrepresented for the same… but what I do stand for is women’s safety,” the note read.

“What a man or a woman does in a relationship is their choice and moral choices are always ambiguous. But no matter what they are, they cannot lead to physical abuse. I stand by the fact that NO MATTER WHAT … physical abuse or assault is not acceptable. Obviously, a man’s physical strength is a lot more than girls and gender-based violence against women is a huge problem in our country and across the world… I urge people, whether a man or woman, to educate themselves about domestic violence… If you’re a victim of abuse, please stand up for yourself. You are not alone,” she concluded.

Neha Dhupia also mentioned that while she initially kept mum on the trolling, she chose to speak up as trolls started abusing her family members. “One of my posts had over 56k comments! Yet I was silent but now people close to me who have nothing to do with this – my family, my friends, my co-workers and even my dad’s personal WhatsApp are being flooded with abuses and harassment. My daughter’s page is nothing less than a barrage of abuses and this is not acceptable to me,” she said.

Here’s the entire post:

Roadies is a show that I have been a part of for five years and enjoyed every bit of it. It takes me all over India and gives me the opportunity to team up with absolute rock stars from all parts of the country. What I do not like or accept is what is happening for more than two weeks now! Recently during one of the episodes that aired, I took a stand against violence.

A guy talked about his partner who cheated on him (allegedly) and in retaliation, he hit her by his own admission. What the girl did is a choice she made which is a moral choice regardless of someone, man or woman… adultery is a moral choice. Cheating is not something I stand for, and it is unfortunate that I have been misrepresented for the same… but what I do stand for is women’s safety.

Sadly, as a reaction to my opinion, I have been subjected to weeks of vitriol. One of my posts had over 56k comments! Yet I was silent but now people close to me who have nothing to do with this – my family, my friends, my co-workers and even my dad’s personal WhatsApp are being flooded with abuses and harassment. My daughter’s page is nothing less than a barrage of abuses and this is not acceptable to me.

What a man or a woman does in a relationship is their choice and moral choices are always ambiguous. But no matter what they are, they cannot lead to physical abuse. I stand by the fact that NO MATTER WHAT … physical abuse or assault is not acceptable. Obviously, a man’s physical strength is a lot more than girls and gender-based violence against women is a huge problem in our country and across the world… I urge people, whether a man or woman, to educate themselves about domestic violence… If you’re a victim of abuse, please stand up for yourself. You are not alone.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd