When Hema Malini confessed she missed spending time with husband Dharmendra: ‘I thought we’ll be together more often’

August 3, 2022 2:58:55 pm
Actor Hema Malini has enjoyed a lustrous acting career over the years. Now, she divides her time between her constituency Mathura and her commitments as a celeb. A few years back, the 69-year-old actor had revealed that she misses spending enough time with husband and actor Dharmendra. Hema said that she thought that after her marriage in 1980, she could spend more time with her husband.
Dharmendra and Hema have worked together in classic films such as Sholay, Raja Jani, Seeta Aur Geeta and Dream Girl. This was second marriage for Dharmendra, who was earlier married to Prakash Kaur and they had four children together. Hema and Dharmendra have two daughters together, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.
In an interview with National Herald, when asked what she has missed out in life, Hema said, “Maybe I expected more of my husband’s company. I thought we’ll be together more often. I never felt that absence until now. When I married I thought we’d come to an arrangement that would suit all of us. Lekin nahin hua (but it didn’t happen). But it’s okay.”
The actor, who will celebrate her 70th birthday in October this year, understands Dharmendra’s responsibility too. She says she has her daughters with her.
“I accept the situation. I got my daughters. He has many problems to look after. As a human being I’m bound to have regrets….But he loves me like mad. When I think of his feelings for me everything seems worth it, even his physical absence,” Hema said.
While Hema is away from acting for the time being, Dharmendra will soon be seen in Karan Johar’s directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Jaya Bachchan.
