Aamir Khan turns 55: Kareena Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla and others wish Lal Singh Chaddha actor

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan turned 55 today. The actor received warm wishes from his contemporaries including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Juhi Chawla among others.

“Happy bday @aamir_khan bhai. stay happy healthy n keep entertaining this world with ur talent. u r our pride. love n regards always,” comedian-turned-actor Kapil Sharma tweeted.

Ajay Devgn called Aamir Khan his ‘lucky mascot.” In a tweet, Devgn wrote, “Aamir you are Kajol & my lucky mascot. Happy returns of today. @aamir_khan”

“Wishing sir @aamir_khan a very happy birthday,” singer Guru Randhawa wrote on Twitter.

“Here’s to the man who is not only wise but also kind and thoughtful. On your special day, I wish you lots of happiness. May you enjoy this fantastic day to the fullest. Happy birthday @aamir_khan, have a fabulous one,” Madhuri Dixit wrote on Twitter sharing a photo from her film Dil.

Jin Mein Ho Junoon Junoon Woh Boonde Laal Lahuu Ki!

Happy Birthday to Mr Perfectionist @aamir_khan

Wishing you health, happiness and many more box office hits to come!#HappyBirthdayAamirKhan #HBDAamirKhan — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) March 14, 2020

Juhi Chawla, wishing Aamir on his birthday, wrote, “Aammiirrrr ..!!! Happy Happy Birthday …. !!! where’s the party tonight …????… A 100 trees for you . May you continue to do the superlative work you do .. in every field ..!!!! @aamir_khan #HappyBirthdayAamirKhan”

T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar wrote, “Many happy returns of the day @aamir_khan. May all life’s blessings be yours, on your birthday and always.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a photo of her Laal Singh Chadha co-star Aamir Khan. She wrote, “My fav co-star has to be @_aamirkhan’s… pillow!”

