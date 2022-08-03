scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Dia Mirza’s emotional note on niece Tanya’s death: ‘Like a first born child to me’

Actor Dia Mirza lost her 25-year-old niece Tanya Kakde in a car accident on August 1.

August 3, 2022 1:49:22 pm
Actor Dia Mirza took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared an emotional post, remembering her niece Tanya Kakde, who passed away in a car accident recently. Dia, who was very close to Tanya, wrote in the post how she will always remember Tanya as someone who spread joy.

Tanya met with an accident during the wee hours of Monday in Hyderabad. A make-up artist by profession, Tanya was rushed to the hospital but died on the way.

In the long post, which Dia wrote, she said, “I remember squeals of ‘Dia Maashi’ filling the corridors of my home in Mumbai each time Tanya would come to visit… She brought with her an innocence that could sometimes run errant, a laughter that was always contagious, a curiosity that deserved to be encouraged and a very special kind of love, that I hold in my heart forever. For I know now, that just like everyone who ever knew her, I am going to miss being loved so unconditionally by her. Tanya was in many ways like a first born child to me. While she never had it easy, she always had us and I have to believe that she always always knew that. Listening to her, guiding her, spoiling her, reprimanding and scolding her were all joys that she allowed me with an impish smile and the tightest hugs. For her, I am so so grateful…”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

 

Dia further wrote in the post, “Life can be immensely rewarding and life can be so so cruel. I know we will grapple to make sense of this tragedy for all our years to come. I don’t expect this to ever make any sense. All i do know is that every time i see something beautiful, it will remind me of her. She had special gifts, she sang, she wrote so beautifully, she could create magic with her brushes. As a child she painted on canvases, as a grown up she made the human face her canvas. Never wanting to change what is inherently beautiful about a person. Always wanting to bring out the very best in them… this was her gift. She was wise beyond her years and her depth of understanding human emotions was far beyond her years. I know everyone who truly knew her, will always remember her. I believe Tanya will always be with us. I pray that she has found her peace… love you always Tanu Ma thank you for the joy you brought to our lives.

Dia had taken to Instagram on Monday to inform the fans about Tanya’s tragic demise. She has uploaded a picture of Tanya, which was clicked by her last year. Condolences poured in from family and close friends when the actor shared the news.

