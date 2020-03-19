Hoga Na Corona: Cringe-pop queen Dhinchak Pooja is back!

Sung in her trademark nasal voice, Dhinchak Pooja’s new song ‘Hoga Na Corona’ is completely out of tune. Sung in her trademark nasal voice, Dhinchak Pooja’s new song ‘Hoga Na Corona’ is completely out of tune.

In case you are still not sure about the do and don’ts to contain the spread of coronavirus, Dhinchak Pooja is here with instructions. The singer-composer, known for her cringe-pop songs, has released a song titled “Hoga Na Corona”, where she is telling listeners about the precautionary measures against COVID-19.

The song is on similar lines of Dhinchak Pooja’s previous numbers. Crooned in her trademark nasal voice, the singing is completely out of tune. She has a group of drab background dancers wearing masks and sunglasses, dancing to every word of the track in the set up of a drawing-room.

The video has shots of people hugging and even getting a blood test as the lyrics go “videsh na jaana, ghar ka khana, cheenk jo aaye toh test karana” (Don’t travel abroad. Eat home cooked food. Incase you sneeze, get a blood test done). The hook line of the song goes – “Karo na karo na, kaam yeh karo na, dua yeh karna kisi ko yeh ho na.”

Dhinchak Pooja grabbed attention when her track “Swag Wali Topi” went viral despite getting criticised. Her other songs “Selfie Maine Leli Aaj” and “Dilon Ka Shooter” also garnered significant views on YouTube. Within 24 hours of its release, even her latest song “Hoga Na Corona” has touched 300,000 views.

Dhinchak Pooja was also a contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss in 2017.

