Celebrities share concern over coronavirus pandemic

Shahid Kapoor spotted with a mask at Mumbai airport.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected each one of us, be it the common man or celebrities.

Celebrity couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who were in Australia for the shooting of Elvis Presley biopic, were tested positive and later quarantined. Most Hollywood, Bollywood, TV and web series productions are suspended until the crisis subsides. Many film releases have also been postponed.

Some of the notable affected film productions include The Batman and Jurassic World: Dominion in Hollywood, and Laal Singh Chaddha and Jersey in Bollywood. Films like No Time to Die, Mulan, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Sooryavanshi among more have had their release deferred. Many states in India have also shut down theaters till March 31. The entertainment industry is bound to suffer huge losses (with Hollywood alone predicted to lose as much as 20 billion dollars).