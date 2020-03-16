Celebrities share concern over coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has affected each one of us, be it the common man or celebrities.
Celebrity couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who were in Australia for the shooting of Elvis Presley biopic, were tested positive and later quarantined. Most Hollywood, Bollywood, TV and web series productions are suspended until the crisis subsides. Many film releases have also been postponed.
Some of the notable affected film productions include The Batman and Jurassic World: Dominion in Hollywood, and Laal Singh Chaddha and Jersey in Bollywood. Films like No Time to Die, Mulan, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Sooryavanshi among more have had their release deferred. Many states in India have also shut down theaters till March 31. The entertainment industry is bound to suffer huge losses (with Hollywood alone predicted to lose as much as 20 billion dollars).
Olga Kurylenko has revealed that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actor, best known for starring in 2008’s James Bond film Quantum of Solace and 2013’s sci-fi movie Oblivion, took to Instagram on Sunday to share her diagnosis.Kurylenko, 40, said she had been ill for “almost a week”.
Many have noticed uncanny parallels between the film’s story and the current reality. Contagion was about the spread of a virus which causes a dangerous disease, the attempts by medical experts and authorities to contain it and the subsequent social disarray.
Ticket sales dive to their lowest levels in at least 20 years at North American movie theaters as the coronavirus pandemic led to one of Hollywood’s worst weekends at the box office.
Receipts totaled about 55.3 million dollars in U.S. and Canada theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. Not since 2000 has weekend box office revenue been so low, according to data firm Comscore, when 54.5 million dollars in tickets were sold on a quiet September weekend. More people went to the movies the weekend after September 11, 2001.
Lady Gaga posted on Twitter, "This is reminding I think a lot of us what it is to both feel like and be a human being. I think it’s so important to acknowledge that we are and must be a global kind singular community. We can’t do this without kindness. And corona virus is not prejudiced. My thought for the day is to accept there will be times we feel powerless and out of control—but we can fill that space with kindness and be a part of the solution to a world problem. We then have control. We can create healing by learning how to be kind and take care of each other and ourselves during this time."