Some people went out of their way to not give me work: Amit Sadh

Amit Sadh was recently seen in ZEE5’s Operation Parindey. (Photo: Amit Sadh/Instagram) Amit Sadh was recently seen in ZEE5’s Operation Parindey. (Photo: Amit Sadh/Instagram)

Actor Amit Sadh made a splash in Bollywood when he played one of the central characters in Abhishek Kapoor’s much-acclaimed Kai Po Che! in 2013. But little did he know that the praise would not result in better opportunities, and he would have to make peace with a lot of waiting to reach a comfortable position in the industry.

“I will be honest, and I have no shame in saying that after Kai Po Che!, I did not get chances. Some people didn’t understand what to give me, and some people went out of the way to not give me work. Now they call me and apologise, but there have been people who said, ‘We didn’t like you then, but we like you now’,” Amit told indianexpress.com.

The actor, who has projects like Amazon Prime’s Breathe 2 and Vidya Balan-starrer Shakuntala Devi in his kitty, says he lived through depressing days when everyone around him was working, and he sat at home without work.

Amit Sadh said, “I had to wait, yes. The waiting was tough. There were very depressing days when the whole year everyone was working, and you were sitting at home because half of the people weren’t giving you work and then there were some who didn’t like you.”

Two years after Kai Po Che! came Subhash Kapoor’s Guddu Rangeela, which didn’t do anything to the actor’s career. It was only in 2016 when things began to look better for Amit, who starred in a pivotal role in superstar Salman Khan-led Sultan.

“Sultan gave me a new lease of life. And then Breathe (2018) came and changed everything. So, I owe a lot to these two projects for where I have reached today,” he said.

The actor has indeed come a long way – from the time when people refused to offer him work to having admirers waiting to see more of him on screen. Amit Sadh believes he sailed through the rough patches because he never made acting the sole focus of his life and hence, could take rejection well.

He said, “I tell those people that it didn’t matter then, it doesn’t matter now. Because I come from a different background, I didn’t have any pressure. If tomorrow I don’t make it as an actor, I wouldn’t die. I will do rock climbing, biking or open a school and earn a lot more!”

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Telegram | Helo | Pinterest | Tumblr | TikTok for all things Entertainment

The actor, who was recently seen in Sanjay Gadhvi’s Operation Parindey on ZEE5, also credits OTT platforms for changing the fortunes of actors like him. “Today, Breathe brings so many fans to Amazon. And I am okay with that. What OTT platforms has allowed is that a lot more stories are told, and there’s more work. There is more lookout for talent, and I am glad I am in that list,” Amit Sadh concluded.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd