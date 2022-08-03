Akshay Kumar blushes as he gets a sweet kiss from a special fan at airport, watch

Updated: August 3, 2022 11:02:07 am
Actor Akshay Kumar returned from Dubai on Tuesday with his Raksha Bandhan director Aanand L Rai. The duo finished the promotion of the film’s Dubai leg and returned to Mumbai. The actor was greeted by paparazzi at the airport but was in a for a surprise when an elderly fan approached him.
Akshay, who chose an all black attire for his travel, was approached by an elderly lady at the airport, who was very happy to cross paths with the actor. The lady approached the actor amid heavy security and hugged him and planted a sweet kiss on the actor’s cheek. This left the actor blushing as he met the lady.
Kumar continued to exit and met another elderly fan and shook hands with him.
Raksha Bandhan will be the second association with Aanand as the director. The two worked together last in Atrangi Re, which released last year and also starred Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan.
Raksha Bandhan is a family drama based on the relationship of a brother with his sisters and the social pressure of getting them married in a well-off manner.
The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar, who marks her second association with Kumar after Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. While Akshay plays the role of a responsible and loving brother with actors Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, and Smrithi Srikanth playing the role of his sisters. Veteran actor Seema Pahwa is in a pivotal role.
