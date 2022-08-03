scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Akshay Kumar blushes as he gets a sweet kiss from a special fan at airport, watch

Actor Akshay Kumar returned to Mumbai with filmmaker Aanand L Rai when he met a fan at the airport.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 3, 2022 11:02:07 am
Akshay KumrActor Akshay Kumar is busy promoting his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Akshay Kumar returned from Dubai on Tuesday with his Raksha Bandhan director Aanand L Rai. The duo finished the promotion of the film’s Dubai leg and returned to Mumbai. The actor was greeted by paparazzi at the airport but was in a for a surprise when an elderly fan approached him.

Akshay, who chose an all black attire for his travel, was approached by an elderly lady at the airport, who was very happy to cross paths with the actor. The lady approached the actor amid heavy security and hugged him and planted a sweet kiss on the actor’s cheek. This left the actor blushing as he met the lady.

Kumar continued to exit and met another elderly fan and shook hands with him.

Check out Akshay’s airport video here

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

 

Raksha Bandhan will be the second association with Aanand as the director. The two worked together last in Atrangi Re, which released last year and also starred Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan.

Raksha Bandhan is a family drama based on the relationship of a brother with his sisters and the social pressure of getting them married in a well-off manner.

The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar, who marks her second association with Kumar after Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. While Akshay plays the role of a responsible and loving brother with actors Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, and Smrithi Srikanth playing the role of his sisters. Veteran actor Seema Pahwa is in a pivotal role.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with TaiwanPremium
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with Taiwan
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous IndiaPremium
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous India
Hellfire R9X missile: the drone missile with razor-sharp blades used to k...Premium
Hellfire R9X missile: the drone missile with razor-sharp blades used to k...

 

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 10:29:10 am

Most Popular

1

Fazil picked up as target out of 6 names, after BJP youth leader murder: Police

2

Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?

3

Suspected gas leak: Over 50 women workers in apparel SEZ near Visakhapatnam fall sick

4

Supreme Court collegium meets on next CJI, new postings

5

Delhi Confidential: A unique problem in the court of CJI N V Ramana

Featured Stories

English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
Explained: Who could succeed Al Qaeda's leader Ayman al-Zawahiri?
Explained: Who could succeed Al Qaeda's leader Ayman al-Zawahiri?
Telling Numbers: 18 lakh fewer stray dogs in 7 years, and the 1.53 crore ...
Telling Numbers: 18 lakh fewer stray dogs in 7 years, and the 1.53 crore ...
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
CAA on back-burner: What BJP leaders have said about it in last two years
CAA on back-burner: What BJP leaders have said about it in last two years
Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Premium
On skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap

On skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap

Zomato shares tank nearly 10% on BSE on Uber stake sale report

Zomato shares tank nearly 10% on BSE on Uber stake sale report

When Karan Johar told Tabu she was 'wasted' in Aamir Khan-starrer Fanaa, she said: 'Didn't want to steal the film from anybody...'

When Karan Johar told Tabu she was 'wasted' in Aamir Khan-starrer Fanaa, she said: 'Didn't want to steal the film from anybody...'

Arrested MLAs part of conspiracy to topple Jharkhand govt: CID

Arrested MLAs part of conspiracy to topple Jharkhand govt: CID

Aamir Khan says he makes sure to meet ex-wives at least once a week

Aamir Khan says he makes sure to meet ex-wives at least once a week

Explained: Who could succeed Al Qaeda's leader Ayman al-Zawahiri?

Explained: Who could succeed Al Qaeda's leader Ayman al-Zawahiri?

Day 6 schedule: Here's when to watch India in action
CWG 2022

Day 6 schedule: Here's when to watch India in action

Man assaulted at Pokhran firing range dies, 6 Army men booked

Man assaulted at Pokhran firing range dies, 6 Army men booked

Upendra Baxi writes: SC verdict on PMLA is problematic
Opinion

Upendra Baxi writes: SC verdict on PMLA is problematic

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

richa chadha ali fazal italy holiday
Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal’s Italian holiday was all about fun reels and local delicacies
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement