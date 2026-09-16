Preity Zinta, Pankaj Tripathi among members as Centre reconstitutes film board

Among the other members are Vinod Anupam, Manoj Joshi, Abhishek Jain, Ricky Kej, Priyadarshan, Hansraj Hans, Supriya Yarlagadda, Yatindra Mishra, Nila Madhab Panda, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Nishigandha Wad, Waman Kendre and Ramesh Patange.

Written by: Amrita Nayak Dutta
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 16, 2026 06:25 PM IST
CBFC reconstitutedThe 18-member has been reconstituted in exercise of the powers conferred under Cinematograph Act for a period of three years or until further orders. (Express photo)
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The Information and Broadcasting ministry on Wednesday reconstituted the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which includes personalities like Preity Zina, Suniel Shetty, Roopali Ganguly, Pallavi Joshi, Pankaj Tripathi and Prasenjit Chatterjee.

The 18-member has been reconstituted in exercise of the powers conferred under Cinematograph Act for a period of three years or until further orders.

Among the other members are Vinod Anupam, Manoj Joshi, Abhishek Jain, Ricky Kej, Priyadarshan, Hansraj Hans, Supriya Yarlagadda, Yatindra Mishra, Nila Madhab Panda, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Nishigandha Wad, Waman Kendre and Ramesh Patange.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Amrita Nayak Dutta
Amrita Nayak Dutta
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Amrita Nayak Dutta writes on defence and national security as part of the national bureau of The Indian Express. In the past, Amrita has extensively reported on the media industry and broadcasting matters, urban affairs, bureaucracy and government policies. In the last 14 years of her career, she has worked in newspapers as well as in the online media space and is well versed with the functioning of both newsrooms. Amrita has worked in the northeast, Mumbai and Delhi. She has travelled extensively across the country, including in far-flung border areas, to bring detailed reports from the ground and has written investigative reports on media and defence. She has been working for The Indian Express since January 2023. ... Read More

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