Preity Zinta, Pankaj Tripathi among members as Centre reconstitutes film board

The Information and Broadcasting ministry on Wednesday reconstituted the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which includes personalities like Preity Zina, Suniel Shetty, Roopali Ganguly, Pallavi Joshi, Pankaj Tripathi and Prasenjit Chatterjee.

The 18-member has been reconstituted in exercise of the powers conferred under Cinematograph Act for a period of three years or until further orders.

In exercise of the powers conferred under Cinematograph Act the Central Government has reconstituted the Central Board of Film Certification @shashidigital pic.twitter.com/cjY2lyhCIP — CBFC केंद्रीय फिल्म प्रमाणन बोर्ड (@CBFC_Bharat) September 16, 2026

Among the other members are Vinod Anupam, Manoj Joshi, Abhishek Jain, Ricky Kej, Priyadarshan, Hansraj Hans, Supriya Yarlagadda, Yatindra Mishra, Nila Madhab Panda, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Nishigandha Wad, Waman Kendre and Ramesh Patange.