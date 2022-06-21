scorecardresearch
Monday, June 20, 2022
Calcutta HC directs govt to file affidavit on KK’s death

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
June 21, 2022 5:29:04 am
Singer KK (File)

The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the West Bengal government to file an affidavit on the death of Bollywood playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, who died after his performance at Kolkata’s Nazrul Mancha auditorium on May 31.

A division bench of Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj ordered the government to file the affidavit within three weeks and asked the administration to be mindful so that such tragic incidents do not occur in future.

The directive came while hearing three public interest litigations (PILs) by three lawyers on the singer’s death. One of the petitioners also demanded a CBI probe into the matter. The petitioners had claimed that there was “utter mismanagement” at Nazrul Manch during KK’s live performance on May 31. It was also alleged that the air-conditioning system did not work properly due to overcrowding which led to suffocation in the auditorium. A number of clips were produced to claim that KK was feeling uneasy during the performance, and that he took a 10-minute break to take rest in the middle of the show.

