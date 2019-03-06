Burning Issues

Your film Firebrand released exclusively on Netflix. What are the advantages of a web release?

In case of a normal theatrical release, the film would only have been screened in Maharashtra. Even Hindi films, unless they are extremely commercial, do not release globally. Firebrand has released in 190 countries, with subtitles in their respective languages. I have got feedback from across the world, which is very satisfying. There is also an ease of access while watching a film online.

Do you think Marathi cinema has come of age?

Indeed. It has been a while now. The Marathi film industry has been trying to do films that are slightly out-of-the-box. Even though, every now and then, we still find cliché love stories, a lot of films today are more adventurous. Hopefully that will continue in the future.

How was it working with Aruna Raje? Do female directors treat the same story differently?

It was great working with Aruna tai. She has done a lot of female-centric films in the past. She has gone through a lot in her personal life too, and hence has a perspective that probably a man would not have. She is not a male basher and has a very balanced view, you can see that in Firebrand. That being said, she does have very strong views and is able to beautifully bring them out in the kind of films she does.

What is the kind of message that Firebrand is trying to send out?

The film is the story of a rape victim who later becomes a divorce lawyer and fights for women and their rights. However, it also showcases the struggles a rape victim faces in her day-to-day life. Usually, in the aftermath of rape, we talk about justice and punishment to the offender but very rarely do we talk about what the victim goes through. Films usually end with revenge. In Firebrand, the character undergoes a lot of trauma but in turn helps other women via her profession, overcoming her own demons.

Do you think it made a difference that the film has been produced by Priyanka Chopra?

It certainly made a difference, as Priyanka Chopra is a global star. This is her first digital production and her promoting it on social media platforms does make heads turn. She was really happy with the film and it is a great feeling when she appreciates your work.