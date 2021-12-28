BTS leader RM and Suga share health updates after testing positive for COVID: ‘Please don’t worry too much’

BTS member Suga who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, shared his first post on Monday, telling fans not to worry. Taking to Weverse, the rapper wrote that he was alright and assured ARMY of his health.

As translated by BTS Weverse translation, Suga wrote, “I’m really okay (smiling face symbols) Please don’t worry too much!” Fans sent their warm regards and affections, telling him to get well soon. Much to the relief of fans, RM commented on Suga’s post, saying that he was doing well too. “I’m very good too!”

Meanwhile, Jungkook, the ‘golden Maknae’ was surrounded by dating rumours. Recently, one YouTuber uploaded a video, claiming that Jungkook was dating South Korean actor, Lee Yoo Bi. On December 27, Lee Yoo Bi’s agency Y-Bloom Entertainment commented, “That’s a groundless [rumor]. Lee Yoo Bi and Jungkook’s dating news make no sense. They’ve never met, and they don’t know each other. Among the BTS members, Lee Yoo Bi knew Suga, but that was a long time ago. We don’t even know if they’re in touch right now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS weverse translation (@btsweverse_translation)

According to the video, Lee Yoo Bi is an ardent fan of Jungkook, and she engaged in “lovestagram” by posting purple hearts on her Instagram account. It was also mentioned that Jungkook’s older brother and Lee Yoo Bi’s younger sister are following each other on social media. In addition, the YouTuber shared that the two stars wore matching clothes and bracelets and that Jungkook fits Lee Yoo Bi’s description of her ideal type, which is a “manly man with pretty eyes.”

On December 27, Lee Yoo Bi’s agency Y-Bloom Entertainment commented, “That’s a groundless [rumor]. Lee Yoo Bi and Jungkook’s dating news make no sense. They’ve never met, and they don’t know each other. Among the BTS members, Lee Yoo Bi knew Suga, but that was a long time ago. We don’t even know if they’re in touch right now.” Big Hit also put out a statement on the same day saying that Jungkook was not dating Lee Yoo Bi, and the company is taking regular legal action against malicious posts and false information related to BTS.