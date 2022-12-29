BTS V’s most iconic heartwarming and hilarious moments: Shutting down Ellen DeGeneres, playing Snow White and coining Borahae

BTS V (born Kim Taehyung) has the unique habit of just doling out poker-faced comments and observations that never fail to leave ARMY in splits. Regardless of where he is, the vocalist doesn’t buy into excessive flattery or unnecessary small talk and never fails to show hints of exasperation in his replies and expression. Be it shutting down Ellen Degenres on her own show, inventing the term ‘Borahae (I purple you) or reciting the names of his goldfish (Number 1, Number 2 and Number 3) in interviews, it’s no surprise why ARMY enjoys compiling moments of V just being unabashedly himself.

Here are some of his most golden moments caught on camera:

When he pretended to cry to get food from J-Hope

밥 먹으러 가서 눈물 연기 중,,ㄱㅇㄱ pic.twitter.com/ScDwvLwjPg — 김태형 귀여워 (@vtss95) August 15, 2020

When he mispronounced saxophone

It’s probably one of V’s defining moments. During a conversation, Jin asked the members what they would like to be if they weren’t in BTS. V answered promptly, “Saxophonist.” However, his pronunciation was a little muffled and it came out sounding like ‘sexy pony star’ (ARMY has other intepretations) leaving RM to flutter in panic and ask the question again. This time a rather hesitant V answered that he prefers ‘woodwork’ instruments and RM, Jin collapsed in laughter.

“Please close the door”

카메라 보고 인사하는 거 봨ㅋㅋㅋ진짜 앙증맞아ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ pic.twitter.com/zZGdiPcCW0 — 구기정 ᵏᵒᵒᵒᵒ⁹⁰¹ (@googie_jung) October 24, 2020

V went from being cutesy to suddenly being commanding in English and ordered someone to close the door.

When he made it clear that he didn’t like the tea on Ellen Degenre’s show

BTS V appeared along with his members on the Ellen Degeneres show and didn’t quite contain his expressions as he drank the tea. Yet the most hilarious part of the episode was when he refused to entertain Ellen’s questions about whether they had hooked up with ARMY. A shocked V said, “Not! Not! No.”

When he knew he was perfect

Jimmy Fallon asked V, what would he do if he messed up his choreography. A confident V answered, “It’s not in my vocabulary. I am perfect.”

“ARMY you are the brightest stars in my universe.”

Advertisement

V coined the phase Borahae (I purple you), which means ‘I love you till the end of my days’, as purple (violet) is the last colour of the rainbow. The phrase combines the two Korean words, bora (violet) and saranghae (I love you). In a concert, V told ARMY, “You are the brightest stars in my universe. I purple you. We all purple you.”

When he failed to recognise Robert Downey Jr and mispronounced Leonardo DiCaprio’s name

During an episode of Run BTS, much to the horror of his band members, V failed to recognise Robert Downey Jr. Moreover, he also hilariously pronounced Leonardo DiCaprio as ‘Ricaprio’, and forgot his first name.

“My name is V, I am a good boy.”

Advertisement



It was V’s standard introduction to call himself a ‘good boy’ in interviews while introducing himself, till last year he decided to switch it up a little and call himself a ‘bat boy’, a pun on ‘bad boy’.

When he said he played war games to find peace

During one of their most hilariously chaotic interviews, the boys were asked what they do to find peace. Keeping a straight face V answered, “My healing time is game world…war game.” RM helped, “So you go to war when you want to find peace?”

Playing Snow-White



During one of their Halloween specials, BTS decided to perform the song Go-Go, while dressing up as characters from Snow White and the Seven Dwarves. Much to V’s chagrin, he had to be Snow-White. Nevertheless, he made the apple part of his dance routine. The most hilarious part was that later V kept calling the character Cinderella.