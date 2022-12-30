BTS’ V, and his inimitable style: How the global star and fashion icon steers through unnecessary controversy and hate

“I may look calm, but I don’t feel calm all the time,” BTS’ V, the vocalist of the K-Pop sensation, had told Vogue earlier this year. It’s a statement that shows the clear dichotomy between his stage presence V and his actual identity, Kim Taehyung.

The global star and fashion icon had uttered these words as he had just been entangled in an endless slew of speculation regarding Blackpink’s Jennie. For several months, Twitter had been filled with obviously photo-shopped pictures featuring V and Jennie. Nevertheless, the speculation grew malicious, with hate targeted towards both parties. V didn’t utter a word about the constant trolling—unlike the previous time when he had an outburst on Weverse after rumours began to spread that he was dating a businessman’s daughter. But that was 2021, V in 2022 has worked hard to exhibit a dignified, composed personality. He still has those hints of the childlike antics that endeared him to so many of his fans; but he knows that he has a bigger presence than he ever did before. He is still poker-faced and blunt and doesn’t indulge ARMY completely with flirtations like Jungkook and Jimin. It gets him into trouble at times but he doesn’t plan on changing who he is—he knows his true fans will stay. Controversies and haters target him wherever he goes, but the vocalist holds his ground and stares them down. In 2022, he was seen allegedly smoking after the Grammys, and was once again an easy target of haters. Yet, he remained silent and decided not to engage with them. Instead, when the Jennie rumours hit a crescendo, he decided to find a legal recourse through his agency.

Always there for his BTS family

It’s a common perception among fans that he lives on a different plane, as evident from the manner where he zones out in bland interviews, or his personal philosophy. His brand of humour is unique and hits when one isn’t quite expecting, least of all in serious conversations. While all other members recited their favourite emotional lines from their songs, V, with a straight face answered, “Set everything on fire (a line from their song Fire).” Sometimes, even his members are thrown with his responses and it is the public image that he has cultivated—blunt, being the definition of a ‘mood’ and straightforward, even if it attracts trouble.

Yet, while V is so cherished, is due to his protective behaviour for the BTS family, especially Jin. Jin has often berated himself for not being as good a dancer as the rest, and an angry V told him to never say that again. During the PTD concert in Las Vegas, an injured Jin apologised to the audience and the members saying that he felt like a burden, and once again V stormed the stage, telling him off for saying that. V looks out carefully for each of his members, be it visiting J-Hope on the sets of his song, or ensuring that Jimin joined the band, or taking care of a tearful Jungkook. It’s this blend of affection, idiosyncrasies and brazenness that wins his fans over—it’s what makes them rise up in his defence when haters attack.

Beyond BTS and Wooga Squad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv)

V is a master of all trades. Apart from magnetic stage presence like the rest of his members that range from smouldering glares to winks, he possesses a rather deep husky voice that can be caressing, aggressive and sensual as well. It rounds out the emotional depth of the vocalist team with Jimin, Jungkook and Jin, bringing stability to the overall performance of the band. He has established himself as the official Christmas singer of the band, with his songs Winter Bear, Christmas Bear and his recent cover of It Feels A Lot Like Christmas.

Yet, V has managed to move far beyond just being the charismatic visual and the vocalist of the band—he has tried everything. Like a fan once wrote, you can put V anywhere and in anything, he’ll be loved just so much more; he will just win everyone over with his words and smiles. “He was always meant to be a star,” the fan had written. V starred in the 2015 historic drama Hwarang: The Warrior Poet with his close friends Park Seo-joon and Park Hyung-sik—-where he played himself, a cutesy little brother, who just adores his seniors. Ironically, the true depth of V’s acting skills came during BTS’ immensely complex HYYH era, where he played a suicidal teen, distraught with killing his abusive stepfather. His arc was so emotionally charged that even today ARMY wishes that they could see him in a Korean drama, because he would fit perfectly in such a role of turbulent intensity. His friendships with his ‘Wood Squad’, Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, Choi Woo-shik and Peakboy formed the heart of the variety show In The Soop: Friendcation, which released earlier this year. The show just simply followed the four friends on the vacation, as they had nights of revelry, teasing each other and sharing confidences. The Wood Squad plans to reunite for another show—and fans are eager to see more of V in new circumstances. The situation will be different, but V will still be the same.

The fashion icon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv)

V plays with concepts when it comes to his fashion game. It’s become a running joke with ARMY that the singer treasures his suits—they’re predicting that he will sneak them off for military service. Being V, it’s quite possible.

V was known for creating style statements with attire that seemed straight out of a BBC show. He rocked the long coats, pullovers and would be dressed formally in crisp suits even at the airport. However, of late, the singer has decided to carve his own image of comfort and casual dressing for the public. Speaking to Vogue this year he had said, “I used to go for the British style before. Nowadays, though, I try to look as comfortable and as “me” as possible by going for something much simpler and more casual. It’s not that I don’t enjoy getting dressed up and styling myself. Every photo shoot comes with a definite concept or theme and I can just follow it there. In everyday life, though, I need to know who I am as Kim Taehyung, as a regular person. It’s hard for me to think ahead about what to wear and how to present myself tomorrow. So I try to wear what best expresses who I am as a person every day, or how I feel each day.” Nevertheless, his sultry photoshoot didn’t fail to generate buzz online for days.

Advertisement

This year, V became the first BTS member to attend the Celine fashion show in Paris. He attended the event with South Korean star Park Bo-gum and Blackpink’s Lisa. It was another milestone in his flourishing career—-where V represented something far more than just being a K-Pop star.