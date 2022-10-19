BTS’ Jin announces new single Astronaut with video, emotional ARMY spots tribute to his late dog JJangu

Amid much speculation and worry regarding his military enlistment, BTS’ Jin announced the title of his upcoming single, Astronaut. Big Hit released the schedule for the promotions of his single, where Jin would appear in concept photos that are scheduled for 24-26 October. The official music video will release on October 28, and the lyric video will release on October 31.

In the video—an astronaut flies next to a spaceship that’s in the A-shape (A for ARMY). The video also features a dog and ARMY has concluded that it is a tribute to his late dog, Jjangu, who died a few years ago, leaving the vocalist devastated.

The title of the single ‘astronaut’ seems symbolic, as Jin has always referred to himself as ‘the moon’ and ARMY is his ‘earth’. Fans are already putting numerous theories regarding the single and have put forward their analysis of what the song could mean. Many have concluded that it’s Jin’s way of saying a temporary goodbye for now before he heads for military service, but also a promise that he will always return to ARMY. One wrote, “I just know the little dog with him is jangu. THE ASTRONAUT JIN ASTRONAUT IS COMING.” Another added, “If that astronaut is jin, does that mean that dog is jjangu.” One added, “Reunited…”

During In The Soop, J-Hope had recalled how Jin was inconsolable after the passing of Jjangu. He had said, “I remember it exactly. At the Mic Drop recording, you cried so much. He was bawling (when he heard the news of his dog passing).” Jimin also mentioned that Jin learned about his dog’s passing when the members were recording their performance for Show Champion. “Jin couldn’t stop crying, so we promised we’d finish it in one go. We shot the performance even without a rehearsal,” J-Hope had said.

Fans are already waiting impatiently for the single to drop. One even made Jin panic slightly as they mentioned the lyrics were already out, which led the vocalist to ask on Weverse, ‘What, where?’ In another post, he wrote, “This is my plan, in two weeks, tada!”

Two days after their euphoric Busan concert, BTS announced through their agency Big Hit that they would move forward with their plans for military enlistment. Jin, who will turn 30 in December, will initiate the process, and the others would follow suit, according to their own schedules.