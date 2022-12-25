BTS’ Jimin misses Jin on Christmas, shares handwritten notes for ARMY at midnight: ‘Please wait for the gifts…’

‘Jimin came home’ trended on social media Saturday night after the BTS vocalist decided to make his once-in-a-blue moon appearance on Weverse and engage with his fans. Jimin wished everyone a Merry Christmas and requested fans to drop in their photos of their celebrations. He didn’t fail to mention the eldest member Jin, who has just left for the military.

One fan asked, “Jimin do you have any gifts for ARMY?” Jimin answered, “Please wait for the gifts…” Another shared a bouquet of flowers that their boyfriend gave and Jimin wrote back in a monosyllable, “Oh.” Some requested him to share his drawings and he responded that he would ‘get up and get dressed’ and show them his artwork. Jimin finally got ready and shared a photo of a handwritten Merry Christmas for fans. Following this, Jimin also wished Jin ‘a merry Christmas’. Many ARMYs were rather touched and one wrote, “Jimin literally was in bed, but got out and even wrote a letter wishing merry christmas to armys and even changed his clothes to post on Instagram for us.”

Jimin is expected to release his solo soon, and there is much excitement as it will feature the British band The Arcades.

While Jin continues his military service till 2024, the schedules for the rest of the members remain undecided, though they are expected to reconvene in 2025. Recently, the band’s leader RM addressed the future of the band and their close friendship saying, “Our members do not like tattoos that much, but we got the friendship tattoos for the first time. The number 7 is engraved on different parts of us. With such a mindset, I cannot promise in advance, but we will work hard for us to get back together as soon as possible and show you something only we can do.”