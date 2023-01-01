scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 01, 2023

BTS’ J-Hope powers through technical difficulties and delivers mesmerising performance at Times Square; Jimin pens emotional post for ARMY

BTS' J-Hope stormed Times Square in New York with the performance of his best tracks. The rest of the members penned emotional posts for ARMY.

BTSBTS J-Hope performed at Times Square (Photo: Instagram/ J hope)
Listen to this article
BTS’ J-Hope powers through technical difficulties and delivers mesmerising performance at Times Square; Jimin pens emotional post for ARMY
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

BTS turned up in full OT7 manner, albeit in different ways. While wishes from the members were released as videos, Jimin penned an emotional post on Weverse, while Jungkook made an appearance on the site after a long time. On the other hand, J-Hope stormed Times Square in New York with his performances and powered through technical difficulties. Fans noticed he had also hurt his wrist earlier during the rehearsals as he slipped on the stairs.

Also Read |BTS, the seven boys who revolutionised K-Pop: Their story of blood, sweat and tears

In videos going viral on the internet, a determined J-Hope sings some of his best tracks and performs the choreography to hits that include Chicken Noodle Soup. In the background, the audience can be heard cheering ‘Go Hobi!’

See all videos here:

A fan wrote, “Hobi slipped while walking down the stairs :( overall the sound isn’t really good and his microphone kept turning off…. he seems annoyed at all the issues, keep in mind he’s the only that’s been having issues for rehearsal so far (like 4 artists have rehearsed already).”

 

Meanwhile, BTS members penned emotional notes on Weverse for ARMY. Jimin commented on the year that was and mentioned that he would be returning with good music. “However, just like this year went by quickly, seems like there was a lot of things happened. As covid ended, we could meet each other after a while and cried, laughed and happy together, we promoted our song on music shows since our album came out, we had a large scale concert in Busan, which is my hometown.
I also saw Hoseokie hyung and Namjoonie hyung perform their album on the stage which they’d prepared for, and Seokjinie hyung joined the military service too. Haha…”

J-Hope commented on all the members’ posts that he loved them, leading to some amount of confusion from Jimin. “Why did you even write here,” Jimin asked.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Back on China campuses, Indian students put behind surge worries: We are ...
Back on China campuses, Indian students put behind surge worries: We are ...
Being single — and no, life’s not a party
Being single — and no, life’s not a party
This New Year, a peek into an AI-driven future
This New Year, a peek into an AI-driven future
75 & counting: Firsts among many equals
75 & counting: Firsts among many equals

While RM, J-Hope and Jin have released their solos, all eyes are on Jungkook, V, Jimin and Suga, who are expected to share their solos soon.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-01-2023 at 10:17 IST
Next Story

Usher in New Year with these yummy millet croquettes; recipe inside

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Anant Ambani's engagement bash
Janhvi Kapoor poses with rumoured beau, Salman Khan all smiles in inside photos from Anant Ambani’s engagement bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close