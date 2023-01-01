BTS’ J-Hope powers through technical difficulties and delivers mesmerising performance at Times Square; Jimin pens emotional post for ARMY

BTS turned up in full OT7 manner, albeit in different ways. While wishes from the members were released as videos, Jimin penned an emotional post on Weverse, while Jungkook made an appearance on the site after a long time. On the other hand, J-Hope stormed Times Square in New York with his performances and powered through technical difficulties. Fans noticed he had also hurt his wrist earlier during the rehearsals as he slipped on the stairs.

In videos going viral on the internet, a determined J-Hope sings some of his best tracks and performs the choreography to hits that include Chicken Noodle Soup. In the background, the audience can be heard cheering ‘Go Hobi!’

See all videos here:

I just wana cry I’m so happy seeing him!! I miss him so much omg 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 totally worth the stress and craziness of the day to be able to cheer for him!!! HOBI WE ARE SO PROUD OF YOU !!! #RockinEve #JHOPE #jhopeAtNYRE #JHOPEXRockinEve pic.twitter.com/IFCc0nihtV — 💜ᴮᴱSalitah Q⁷⟬⟭☻T⁷⟭⟬💜 (@Sq517) December 31, 2022

the way everyone was screaming “GO HOBI GO HOBI” yea he’s the main character, the main event pic.twitter.com/J82BmR1RST — sen⁷ (@sugatradamus) January 1, 2023

A fan wrote, “Hobi slipped while walking down the stairs :( overall the sound isn’t really good and his microphone kept turning off…. he seems annoyed at all the issues, keep in mind he’s the only that’s been having issues for rehearsal so far (like 4 artists have rehearsed already).”

hobi slipped while walking down the stairs :( overall the sound isn’t really good and his microphone kept turning off…. he seems annoyed at all the issues, keep in mind he’s the only that’s been having issues for rehearsal so far (like 4 artists have rehearsed already) pic.twitter.com/glbt8Og8tC — 고양고양‍👩‍🚀 ⁷ 🃏 (@THESTARSEEK3R) j-hope (@BTS_twt) at New Year’s #RockinEve in New York (via Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/1bNtUuy9yp — BTS Charts & Translations⁷ (@charts_k) January 1, 2023 Starting 2023 with HOPE ☺️💜 What a performance from j-hope in Times Square! @bts_bighit Keep rockin’ with us on ABC! #RockinEve pic.twitter.com/FerfLkwAS8 — New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (@RockinEve) January 1, 2023

Meanwhile, BTS members penned emotional notes on Weverse for ARMY. Jimin commented on the year that was and mentioned that he would be returning with good music. “However, just like this year went by quickly, seems like there was a lot of things happened. As covid ended, we could meet each other after a while and cried, laughed and happy together, we promoted our song on music shows since our album came out, we had a large scale concert in Busan, which is my hometown.

I also saw Hoseokie hyung and Namjoonie hyung perform their album on the stage which they’d prepared for, and Seokjinie hyung joined the military service too. Haha…”

J-Hope commented on all the members’ posts that he loved them, leading to some amount of confusion from Jimin. “Why did you even write here,” Jimin asked.

While RM, J-Hope and Jin have released their solos, all eyes are on Jungkook, V, Jimin and Suga, who are expected to share their solos soon.