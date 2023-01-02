scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

BTS’ J-Hope reveals Jin called him from the military camp on NYE, scolded him for not answering at first: ‘The moment I heard his voice…’

During his VLive, J-Hope revealed that Jin had called him from the military service, ahead of the former's performance at Times Square.

BTSBTS' Jin called J-Hope from military camp (Photo: Instagram/ J Hope)

After a stellar performance at Times Square, New York, BTS’ J-Hope appeared on VLive as a treat for fans, where he opened up about performing alone without his members again, and also assured that Jin, who had left for military service last month, was doing well. He said that the eldest vocalist had called him from an unknown number ahead of his performance, and that it felt ‘so good’ to hear from him.

He said, “Jin called me on December 31, saying ‘JHopeeeee’. Why didn’t you answer my phone?” J-Hope explained that he didn’t know it was his number. “The moment I heard his voice, it felt so good. I think he’s fine and doing well, so I am very relieved. So don’t worry.”

ARMY was rather teary when J-Hope made this revelation. One wrote, “just saw the clip of hobi talking about his phone call with jin and my heart is so full but also hurting so bad i miss them sm.” Another added, “jin had the access to a phone for the first time in a while and the first thing he does is call hobi.” One laughed at the fact that Jin would have scolded J-Hope for not answering his phone. “I can just hear Jin’s rap while fussing at Hobi for not answering his phone.”

J-Hope and Jin ‘2Seok’ as they’re called have always shared a close and brotherly bond. In fact, at a recent award show, J-Hope called Jin just ahead of his departure to the military. Jin spoke to ARMY and promised to be back soon, while J-Hope struggled to control his emotions. Jin’s military enlistment will end by June 2024. The rest of the schedules for the members hasn’t been decided yet, though they are expected to return in 2025 as a band.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 09:46 IST
