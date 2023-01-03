BTS: Did J-Hope just confirm Jimin and Big Bang Taeyang’s collaboration? ARMY say ‘song of the year is coming’

BTS ARMY has been anxiously waiting for updates on Jimin’s solo album. Recently, the fans got the hint that the vocalist might just have a special collaboration with Big Bang’s Taeyang. Taeyang shared a few photos from his recording studio, where he can be seen working on a new song, along with an artist who looks suspiciously like Jimin. ARMY instantly started putting clues together and are convinced it is the BTS vocalist.

One fan wrote, “Song of the year is coming!” Another added, “I zoomed in to see and that’s Jimin’s hand for sure haha.” A third wrote, “It’s so crazy how fans figured out that that’s Jimin but I’m excited.” One wrote, “Two of my favorite artists in the same studio? This is going to be a great album for sure.”

Moreover, J-Hope liked the photo. One fan wrote, “This is it! This is the confirmation we needed! Hobi liked Taeyang’s post. Jimin xTaeyang is coming!”

Jimin’s solo has been causing much speculation among fans. A couple of months ago, the British band, The Arcades had shared a photo with Jimin as well.

As 2022 drew to a close, Jimin penned an emotional note to ARMY, where he summarised the year that had gone by and promised to return soon with good music. He wrote, ” There was a lot of things happened. As covid ended, we could meet each other after a while and cried, laughed and happy together, we promoted our song on music shows since our album came out, we had a large scale concert in Busan, where is my hometown, I also saw Hoseok and Namjoon performed their album on the stage, and out Seokjin joined the military service too. It’s my first time to start working and met those musicians and preparing these and those so I feel like my days were hectic.” In 2022, Jimin had released his song With You OST for the drama, Our Blues.