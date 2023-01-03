scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

BTS: Did J-Hope just confirm Jimin and Big Bang Taeyang’s collaboration? ARMY say ‘song of the year is coming’

Big Bang's Taeyang shared a few photos from his recording studio, where he can be seen working on a new song. ARMY speculated that he is with Jimin.

BTSBTS J-Hope might have confirmed Jimin's new collaboration (Photos: Instagram/ J Hope, Taeyang)

BTS ARMY has been anxiously waiting for updates on Jimin’s solo album. Recently, the fans got the hint that the vocalist might just have a special collaboration with Big Bang’s Taeyang. Taeyang shared a few photos from his recording studio, where he can be seen working on a new song, along with an artist who looks suspiciously like Jimin. ARMY instantly started putting clues together and are convinced it is the BTS vocalist.

One fan wrote, “Song of the year is coming!” Another added, “I zoomed in to see and that’s Jimin’s hand for sure haha.” A third wrote, “It’s so crazy how fans figured out that that’s Jimin but I’m excited.” One wrote, “Two of my favorite artists in the same studio? This is going to be a great album for sure.”

Also Read |BTS: Jungkook, Jimin tear up as Jin bids adieu at military camp, RM promises ‘his younger brothers will follow soon’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TAEYANG (@__youngbae__)

Moreover, J-Hope liked the photo. One fan wrote, “This is it! This is the confirmation we needed! Hobi liked Taeyang’s post. Jimin  xTaeyang is coming!”

Jimin’s solo has been causing much speculation among fans. A couple of months ago,  the British band, The Arcades had shared a photo with Jimin as well.

As 2022 drew to a close, Jimin penned an emotional note to ARMY, where he summarised the year that had gone by and promised to return soon with good music. He wrote, ” There was a lot of things happened. As covid ended, we could meet each other after a while and cried, laughed and happy together, we promoted our song on music shows since our album came out, we had a large scale concert in Busan, where is my hometown, I also saw Hoseok and Namjoon performed their album on the stage, and out Seokjin joined the military service too.  It’s my first time to start working and met those musicians and preparing these and those so I feel like my days were hectic.” In 2022, Jimin had released his song With You OST for the drama, Our Blues.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-01-2023 at 16:21 IST
Next Story

National anthem case: Mumbai court reserves order on Mamata Banerjee’s appeal challenging summons

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Bollywood movies to look forward to in 2023
Most awaited Bollywood films of 2023
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close