BTS’ J-Hope blows kisses and dances at airport as he heads to US for a performance at Time’s Square

It’s the year for BTS’ J-Hope’s solo performances, as ARMY says. After Lollapalooza and several award shows, the rapper will make his solo debut in Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special in New York. He had earlier performed at the venue with his group members RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Photos and videos of the rapper went viral, as he maintained his cheery smile for the paps and fans, and blew kisses along with making finger hearts. He also performed a tiny dance as people around him cheered.

j-hope leaving for New York for his performance at Times Square. have a safe trip, hobi ♡#제이홉 #정호석 #JHOPE pic.twitter.com/ytczw8HI8M — hourly j-hope 🏁 (@hourlyhobi) December 28, 2022

One fan tweeted, “J-Hope leaving for New York for his performance at Times Square. Have a safe trip, Hobi.” Another fan wrote, “Fly safe I know you’re going to rock New York on New Year’s eve king!! I love you so much.” “J-Hope have a safe trip and good luck for NY performance. Love you Hobi,” read a comment. “Have a safe flight Hobi, always on his way of giving us the best performances,” wrote another user. “#JHOPE’s performance in Times Square, will be the highlight of New Year’s Eve!” said a Twitter user. “Another fabulous performance from Hobi? We are so ready. Beginning 2023 with a bang,” one fan added. “He’s just too cute.”

J-Hope also posted a video and photo from the aircraft. He wrote, “I’ll go and come back well. I’m sleepy.” Fans are also expecting him to attend the Grammys 2023.

It has been a big year of achievements for J-Hope. Apart from his solo debuts, he also released his album, Jack in The Box, which became a rage on the charts. He also collaborated with Crush for the song “Rush Hour”. J-Hope will also be expected to join the mandatory military service like Jin. However, his schedule has not been confirmed.