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Bombay HC refuses to stall Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Queen Forever’ over sequel row
Phantom Studios, which claims joint rights in the 2014 hit, had called the Kangana Ranaut-Vikas Bahl film an unauthorised sequel and sought Rs 253.55 crore in damages
Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Queen Forever has cleared a legal hurdle. The Bombay High Court on Wednesday refused to block the film, turning down a production house’s plea that called it an unauthorised sequel to the 2014 hit Queen.
Phantom Studios India Pvt Ltd had sought a temporary injunction against JioStar India Private Limited to stop the making, production and release of Queen Forever.
Queen, directed by Vikas Bahl, starred Ranaut as a young woman who goes on her honeymoon alone after her wedding is called off. The film won Ranaut the National Award for Best Actress.
The plea came in Phantom’s commercial suit seeking Rs 253.55 crore in damages. It alleges that Queen Forever breaches a 2012 co-production agreement and a 2022 deed under which Phantom and JioStar, earlier Viacom 18, are joint and equal owners of the intellectual property rights in Queen.
Senior advocates Darius Khambata and Sharan Jagtiani, appearing for Phantom, argued that using the same title amounted to “passing off.” They said bringing back Ranaut and Bahl was not a “mere coincidence,” and that the new film shared a “common theme” of “a woman’s self-discovery and empowerment.”
Senior advocate Ravi Kadam, for JioStar, denied the claims. He said the film is “not a derivative work,” is not a continuation, and doesn’t breach any agreement. JioStar also contended that Phantom had known about the project since April 2025.
Justice Sandeep V Marne, hearing the matter as a single-judge bench, observed that Phantom was “unable to demonstrate that it alone has goodwill in the word ‘Queen’ used in the title of its film ‘Queen’” and “cannot claim any proprietary right in the engagement of individuals such as Kangana Ranaut or Vikas Bahl.”
The bench held that Phantom “failed to establish the test for establishing a claim of passing off” and that “there was no prima facie case in favour of the Plaintiff for the claim for contractual breach”.
Calling Phantom’s case “essentially speculative,” the judge said it had “embarked upon a roving inquiry by raising conjectures about the film of the Defendant.”
The order noted, “As of now, there appears to be nothing common between the two films except the engagement of the same lead actor and director and the use of the word ‘Queen’ in the title.”
The door isn’t fully shut for Phantom. The court said that if Phantom finds similarities after the film’s release, or establishes that it is a sequel to the 2014 film, it can seek relief and claim damages. For now, it held, “it cannot be contended that the Plaintiff would suffer irreparable loss if the temporary injunction sought for is not granted.”
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