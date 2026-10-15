Bombay HC refuses to stall Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Queen Forever’ over sequel row

Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Queen Forever has cleared a legal hurdle. The Bombay High Court on Wednesday refused to block the film, turning down a production house’s plea that called it an unauthorised sequel to the 2014 hit Queen.

Phantom Studios India Pvt Ltd had sought a temporary injunction against JioStar India Private Limited to stop the making, production and release of Queen Forever.

Queen, directed by Vikas Bahl, starred Ranaut as a young woman who goes on her honeymoon alone after her wedding is called off. The film won Ranaut the National Award for Best Actress.

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The plea came in Phantom’s commercial suit seeking Rs 253.55 crore in damages. It alleges that Queen Forever breaches a 2012 co-production agreement and a 2022 deed under which Phantom and JioStar, earlier Viacom 18, are joint and equal owners of the intellectual property rights in Queen.