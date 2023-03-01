Zwigato trailer: Kapil Sharma shines as a food delivery boy in heart-wrenching social satire

Kapil Sharma’s much-awaited film Zwigato, helmed by Nandita Das, will hit the theaters on March 17. Ahead of its release, the makers released a new trailer of the social satire. A look at it, and you will be convinced to see this non-comic avatar of India’s one of the most popular comics, Kapil. The film has already received a positive response from movie buffs at the Toronto and Busan International Film Festival.

In the trailer, we get to see the plight of a food-delivery rider, played by Kapil, who works hard to make ends meet. Scenes like the one where Kapil’s son asks, “Papa, ye fal hai ya sabzi (Is this a fruit or a vegetable?) and he responds, “Humein kya pata, hum kabhi khaayein hain kya? (How would I know, I have never eaten it)” leaves you with a thought. In another scene, we are told, no matter how many boxes a delivery executive delivers, their salary remains the same.

His wife, played by Shahana Goswami, who is a homemaker, first complains about him spending lesser time with the family but later decides to support him by taking up a job. But, blinded by his patriarchal mindset, the man can’t fathom the fact that his wife will go out of the house to earn money.

After watching Zwigato, a viewer reviewed the film on Twitter and wrote, “Zwigato poignantly depicts the ongoing class struggle in India by bringing the audience alongside the contemporary life of a food courier in a Jharkhand. Layers of family, surveillance tech, joy, tradition, pride, partnership intersect so elegantly. Congrats, Nandita Das!”

Nandita had earlier explained why she chose comedian Kapil Sharma to play the lead role in her film, “The film attempts to make visible what’s hidden in plain sight. And for this, the cast and crew has serendipitously come together. One day, Kapil Sharma popped up on my screen! I hadn’t seen his show, but I could see him wholly representing the ‘common man’, despite not being one anymore.”

Kapil Sharma has also earlier tried his luck on the big screen in films like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Firangi. However, both films failed to give a flight to Kapil’s acting career and he resorted to his comic skills to entertain the audience.

Zwigato has been jointly produced by Sameer Nair’s Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives.