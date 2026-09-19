Zubeen Garg’s wife Garima on singer’s first death anniversary: ‘I see him everywhere’

A year after Zubeen Garg’s death, Assam turned his first death anniversary into an occasion of remembrance with a three-day Zubeen Divas celebration featuring music, prayers and cultural programmes at Zubeen Kshetra in Kamarkuchi. As fans and artists gather to remember the singer, his wife Garima Garg has spoken about his legacy, people’s love for him and the family’s wait for justice a year after his death.

Zubeen, one of Assam’s most recognisable musical voices, died in Singapore on September 19, 2025. He was 52. His death sparked widespread grief across the state and led to an inquiry and a court case concerning the circumstances in which he died.

The celebrations began on September 17, bringing admirers together at the memorial through music and cultural performances. Friday, the second day of the programme, was dedicated to music, with artistes performing some of Zubeen’s best-known songs as fans gathered to remember him.

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‘I see him everywhere’

In a conversation with NDTV, Garima said she continues to see Zubeen in the people who have come together for the occasion.

“I see him everywhere, and he is here because, see the way people have come out, they are not considering what background they are from, what their religion is, or whatever their belief is. They have come as human beings,” she said.

For Garima, the coming together of people reflects the kind of Assam Zubeen had envisioned.

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“Here only we can see people, and that is the philosophy, his ideology, and this is his dream for a beautiful Assam. So that is what we are getting here, in a very little form, but everyone has come here with love, with respect for him.”

Garima says Zubeen’s legacy lives through his fans

The singer’s wife said his admirers were keeping his values alive.

“They have kept him in their heart and they are carrying him that way, with his ideology, his philosophy. So that is what we all want actually. This is everyone’s dream.”

Garima said the people of Assam had chosen to celebrate the singer through the Zubeen Divas observances.

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“So people of Assam are not celebrating Zubeen Garg’s funeral. They are celebrating Zubeen Divas. Zubeen is for celebration only. Zubeen has always talked of creativity. He has talked of positivity,” she said.

According to Garima, Zubeen had a way of turning difficult experiences into something creative. She recalled how he dealt with distress in his life.

“Whatever situation he has faced in his life, whenever he had distress or whatever, depression, whatever, with his inner strength he has turned it into creativity,” she said.

She recalled one of his beliefs about energy and strength.

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“So he used to say that the strength, the energy, it never gets destroyed. It only changes its colour, its formation. So that is what we have Zubeen in vast form now. So he is in everyone.”

She added, “So we have thousands and lakhs of Zubeenians with us.”

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Salim Merchant, Kunal Ganjawala among artists remembering Zubeen

The first death anniversary has also seen musicians from outside Assam joining the tributes. Garima said composer and singer Salim Merchant had travelled to Assam to honour Zubeen. She also mentioned Dhruv Gandhi, who visited Zubeen’s studio and was expected to visit Zubeen Theatre. Singer Kunal Ganjawala has also joined the tributes by dedicating a song to Zubeen.

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She said the involvement of other artists shows the love they carry for the late singer.

“And when a person or a group of people or a creative group, they dedicate their time, their efforts, everything for a person, then that says how much love and how much respect they have been carrying inside them. So this is what is happening now.”

Garima says family still wants answers

An inquiry was ordered by the Assam government into the facts and circumstances surrounding the singer’s death in Singapore. The criminal proceedings related to the case are also continuing in court.

Speaking about the family’s demand for justice, Garima said the legal process was still underway. “We have to get justice. The process is on. This process is happening in court,” she said.

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She said the family wanted to know exactly what happened on the day Zubeen died.

“So we all want justice for Zubeen Garg. We want to know what really happened on September 19 in Singapore. We are still waiting for that answer, and we have to get that justice.”

Garima added, “And if justice is not for Zubeen, then for who? So does that have any meaning? At least in Assam we have to get justice for Zubeen Garg.”

Zubeen Divas: Three days of music, prayer and culture

The anniversary programme has been spread across three days, with each day focusing on a different aspect of Zubeen’s cultural legacy. The memorial has been decorated with flowers and gamosas for the occasion, with arrangements made for the large number of visitors expected during the celebrations.