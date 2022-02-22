Zoya Akhtar throws a wedding bash for newlyweds Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar; Shabana Azmi, Farah Khan attend

Newlyweds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were hosted by sister Zoya Akhtar for a dinner bash on Monday evening. Farhan, who tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Shibani at a private ceremony in Khandala on February 19, also had their close friends and family members in attendance.

Farhan and Shibani came together, with the new bride donning a blue attire. Farhan was seen escorting his wife. Shibani shared several clips in her Instagram stories from inside the party.

Shibani Dandekar wore a blue party gown. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shibani Dandekar wore a blue party gown. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Farhan Akhtar arriving with Shibani Dandekar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Farhan Akhtar arriving with Shibani Dandekar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Also seen at the get-together were the Dandekar sisters, Anusha and Apeksha, along with Farhan’s father Javed Akhtar and step-mom Shabana Azmi. Farhan’s cousin and filmmaker Farah Khan was also spotted, apart from Shabana’s brother Baba Azmi and his actor-wife Tanvi Azmi.

Check out the photos from Zoya Akhtar’s dinner bash for Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar.

Shibani’s sister Anusha Dandekar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shibani’s sister Anusha Dandekar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Friends and sisters of Shibani Dandekar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Friends and sisters of Shibani Dandekar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Farhan Akhtar’s cousin Farah Khan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Farhan Akhtar’s cousin Farah Khan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Javed Akhtar with wife Shabana Azmi. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Javed Akhtar with wife Shabana Azmi. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shabana Azmi’s brother Baba Azmi with wife Tanvi Azmi. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shabana Azmi’s brother Baba Azmi with wife Tanvi Azmi. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The dinner party came after Farhan ad Shibani made their first public appearance earlier in the day post their civil marriage. The two twinned in beige coloured outfits as their distributed sweets to the paparazzi outside Shibani’s house.

After dating for nearly four years, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot last week. Bollywood celebs like Hrithik Roshan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Shankar Mahadevan, Rhea Chakraborty, Saqib Saleem and Ehsaan Noorani were present at the nuptials.