Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Zoya Akhtar throws a wedding bash for newlyweds Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar; Shabana Azmi, Farah Khan attend

Farhan Akhtar's sister Zoya Akhtar threw the newlyweds a bash at her residence. Farhan was seen with wife Shibani Dandekar, along with close family members.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
February 22, 2022 12:52:36 pm
farhan shibani zoya dinner shabana javed farahFarhan Akhtar tied the knot with Shibani Dandekar on February 19. (Photos: Varinder Chawla)

Newlyweds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were hosted by sister Zoya Akhtar for a dinner bash on Monday evening. Farhan, who tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Shibani at a private ceremony in Khandala on February 19, also had their close friends and family members in attendance.

Farhan and Shibani came together, with the new bride donning a blue attire. Farhan was seen escorting his wife. Shibani shared several clips in her Instagram stories from inside the party.

Also read |Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar make their first public appearance after wedding, see photos
shibani dandekar wedding Shibani Dandekar wore a blue party gown. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) farhan akhtar shibani dandekar new photos Farhan Akhtar arriving with Shibani Dandekar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Also seen at the get-together were the Dandekar sisters, Anusha and Apeksha, along with Farhan’s father Javed Akhtar and step-mom Shabana Azmi. Farhan’s cousin and filmmaker Farah Khan was also spotted, apart from Shabana’s brother Baba Azmi and his actor-wife Tanvi Azmi.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Check out the photos from Zoya Akhtar’s dinner bash for Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar.

anusha dandekar farhan shibani Shibani’s sister Anusha Dandekar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) shibani farhan wedding Friends and sisters of Shibani Dandekar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) farah khan at farhan shibani wedding Farhan Akhtar’s cousin Farah Khan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) javed akhtar shabana azmi farhan shibani Javed Akhtar with wife Shabana Azmi. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) tanvi azmi farhan shibani Shabana Azmi’s brother Baba Azmi with wife Tanvi Azmi. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The dinner party came after Farhan ad Shibani made their first public appearance earlier in the day post their civil marriage. The two twinned in beige coloured outfits as their distributed sweets to the paparazzi outside Shibani’s house.

Also read |Farhan Akhtar dances on ‘Senorita’ at his wedding, Hrithik Roshan keeps forgetting dance steps. Watch video

After dating for nearly four years, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot last week. Bollywood celebs like Hrithik Roshan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Shankar Mahadevan, Rhea Chakraborty, Saqib Saleem and Ehsaan Noorani were present at the nuptials.

