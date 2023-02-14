scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Zoya Akhtar reunites with Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Varma as Gully Boy turns 4; fans are missing Alia Bhatt. See pic

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy movie narrated the story of India's underground hip-hop artists. The film completed four years of release this week.

Gully BoyGully Boy director Zoya Akhtar poses for a selfie with Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Varma. (Photo: zoieakhtar/Instagram)
Zoya Akhtar reunites with Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Varma as Gully Boy turns 4; fans are missing Alia Bhatt. See pic
Director and producer Zoya Akhtar reunited with actors Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Varma as their musical drama film Gully Boy turned 4. Taking to Instagram, Zoya shared a group selfie which she captioned, “Missing Safeena We Turned 4 #gullyboy”.

In the picture, team Gully Boy could be seen donning casual outfits. Ranveer wore a red jacket over a white T-shirt and completed his look with matching red shades. Siddhant, on the other hand, opted for a beige denim jacket over grey hoodie and accessorised his look with a black cap. Vijay and Zoya donned matching black outfits.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zoya Akhtar (@zoieakhtar)

Soon after the filmmaker shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. “Missing Alia,” a fan commented. Another fan wrote, “Love this film, this cast and your genius storytelling, unconditionally!” “Thanks mam for such a wonderfull film,” a fan wrote.

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film also starred Vijay Raaz and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles. The movie narrated the story of India’s underground hip-hop artists, and was also selected as India’s official entry for the 92nd Oscar Awards.

Meanwhile, Ranveer was recently seen in the comedy film Cirkus, opposite Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office. He will be next seen in director Karan Johar’s Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt.

Siddhant, on the other hand, will be next seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Ananya Panday and in an action thriller film titled Yudhra.

Zoya recently wrapped up the shooting of her next project, the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics The Archies which will be released on Netflix.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 13:19 IST
