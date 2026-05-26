Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti lose data worth about Rs 13 lakh after alleged theft at office

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti have allegedly lost data worth over Rs 13 lakh after theft at the office of their production house, Tiger Baby, located in Bandra, Mumbai. A staffer, in charge of keeping the storage drives safe, allegedly stole 66 and sold 24 of them to a Borivali resident for Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 each in the grey market.

These disks, with storage capacity ranging from 16TB to 72TB, include unreleased footage of film production material, rough edits, edited footage, advertisement projects, post-production material, archival content, backups, and completed movie data linked to film and OTT projects made under the banner. These projects include their acclaimed Prime Video India show Made in Heaven and Zoya’s segment from Netflix India’s 2020 horror anthology Ghost Stories.