Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti lose data worth about Rs 13 lakh after alleged theft at office
Sixty-six disks, each worth around Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000, have allegedly been stolen from the Mumbai office of Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's production house Tiger Baby, which if leaked online, could cost them crores.
Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti have allegedly lost data worth over Rs 13 lakh after theft at the office of their production house, Tiger Baby, located in Bandra, Mumbai. A staffer, in charge of keeping the storage drives safe, allegedly stole 66 and sold 24 of them to a Borivali resident for Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 each in the grey market.
These disks, with storage capacity ranging from 16TB to 72TB, include unreleased footage of film production material, rough edits, edited footage, advertisement projects, post-production material, archival content, backups, and completed movie data linked to film and OTT projects made under the banner. These projects include their acclaimed Prime Video India show Made in Heaven and Zoya’s segment from Netflix India’s 2020 horror anthology Ghost Stories.
A complaint was filed with the Bandra police by Mehjabeen Mushtaq Shaikh, executive assistant and HR administrator of Tiger Baby, after the production house’s employees were unable to find some disks in the office on May 21. They subsequently discovered the actual disks were missing and replaced by empty and damaged hard disk boxes in the storage cabinet, as per a Mumbai Mirror report.
Upon initial investigation, the Bandra police arrested an employee in charge of maintaining the storage cabinet. He allegedly admitted to selling 24 disks to a Borivali resident. Both of them were arrested and remanded to police custody till May 29. However, there’s no progress on the remaining 42 missing disks.
Also Read: Ranveer Singh banned by film body over Don 3 exit, Farhan Akhtar seeks Rs 45 cr in damages
While the damage is in lakhs, the potential leakage of the confidential content online could lead to losses even in crores. Cybercrime experts have been roped in to trace whether the content has been leaked or circulated online so far. The Bandra police are also investigating another employee, internally suspected of involvement in the alleged theft.
When SCREEN reached out to Mehjabeen of Tiger Baby, she refused to divulge any information at this point.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05