Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Zoya Akhtar put Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda through intense 1-year workshop, reveals Archies actor Alyy Khan: ‘If you’re not as sharp as a razor after this…’

Alyy Khan, who will play a supporting role in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, said that the director went to great lengths to ensure that her cast of newcomers, including Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, was as sharp as a razor blades before they faced the camera.

the archies indiaThe Archies will start streaming in 2023 on Netflix. (Photo: Netflix/YouTube)
British actor Alyy Khan, who is of Pakistani origin but has worked regularly in Bollywood, said in a recent podcast appearance that in India, ‘har cheez meritoriously milti hai (every opportunity is received only if you deserve it)’. He cited the example of The Archies, which features a slew of star kids including Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, as a part of the ensemble.

Alyy said on Nadir Ali’s podcast that the film’s director, his childhood friend Zoya Akhtar, put the young cast through the ringer first, to make sure that their acting is above reproach. Based on the Archies comics, the film will release on Netflix.

Also read |Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan have had work done, says Don 2 co-star Alyy Khan: ‘Look at his body, look at her face’

He said in Urdu, “The film has Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson in the lead, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter is there, Sridevi’s daughter is there as well. Zoya made them do a workshop for one year before they even faced the camera. One year. And during that year, they worked in T-shirts and shorts, without any pressure, no press, no publicity, no cameras. Only the choreographer was there, only the dialogue coach was there. So, after one year, when you perform before the camera, if you aren’t as sharp as a razor blade, then you should be ashamed of yourself.”

“Who allows this much time these days?” Alyy continued, highlighting the difference between the Indian and Pakistani film industries. He said that in India, if the shift is delayed by even 10 minutes, the producer can fire assistant directors, while in Pakistan, producers dance the ‘bhangra’ if they’re able to start rolling two hours after the allotted time.

Alyy Khan recently appeared in the Apple TV+ series Shantaram, and has three Indian projects lined up — The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar; Tehran, starring John Abraham; and the Hindi remake of The Good Wife, starring Kajol. The Archies also features Yuvraj Menda, Vedang Raina, and Dot. The film will be released on Netflix this year.

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 11:41 IST
