All these years, physical assault was allowed to be shown on-screen but not consensual sex: Zoya Akhtar

As part of Women’s Day celebration, Amazon Prime Video and Screen Writer’s Association on Friday organised a special discussion on ‘women shaping the narrative in media and entertainment.’

Advertising

The panel included actor Vidya Balan, filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Guneet Monga and Sooni Taraporewala, writer Ghazal Dhaliwal, comedian Sumukhi Suresh and Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke.

Apart from talking about how women have joined the ranks of the Hindi film industry, the conversation also steered towards how the ‘female narrative’, especially on the digital medium, has been exploring female sexuality like never before.

While for Vidya Balan such narratives have definitely started a conversation, Zoya shared that people are noticing it because the audience has been conditioned against female sexuality, “We aren’t supposed to even own our bodies,” the Gully Boy director said.

Zoya added, “I realised this much later that while growing up, all we saw was physical abuse on screen. It is weird that we have been allowing physical assault on-screen but not consensual sex. And that has to impact the psyche. People have not watched kissing, making love or tenderness. We have always put out woman saying no and men jumping on them. And this is why it is hard to accept a woman’s sexuality. It is high time we change that.”

The Dil Dhadakne Do maker further remarked that the change hasn’t come about only because there are more women storytellers but also the evolvement of technology and the audience.

Advertising

“It is not that every good change comes from women. There is a change in palette overall. Times have changed. There is satellite television. There are more films and internet. We are now exposed to global content also. It is for the first time that money is chasing content. When we started, there was no multiplex. And when that came in, there were more movies being made. And more content meant that not everything was star driven, so new actors came in. And now with such platforms like Amazon Prime Video coming in, there is a more global headspace. So the overall taste is changing,” Zoya stated.