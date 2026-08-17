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‘We are on it’: Zoya Akhtar confirms Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara sequel is in the works
Released in 2011, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was filmed across Spain, India and the United Kingdom. Made on a reported budget of Rs 45 crore, the film went on to earn around Rs 153 crore worldwide.
With Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara completing 15 years, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has revealed that work on a sequel to the beloved film is underway. Buzz around a potential sequel reignited after Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar reunited for a 2025 ad campaign for tourist hotspot Yas Island, leaving fans nostalgic for their characters Arjun, Kabir and Imran.
In a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter at the Monsoon Film Festival, Zoya confirmed that a sequel is being considered. “We are on it,” she said, adding, “We don’t know what will happen and what won’t… if we will get to a place where it feels correct, in catching up with these characters today. But it will be nice.”
Zoya Akhtar also addressed the frenzy surrounding the 2025 commercial featuring Hrithik, Abhay and Farhan, which had many fans believing it could be a trailer for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2.
“People thought it was a trailer,” she said. Recalling the initial excitement followed by disappointment, she added, “First, they were like, ‘YEAH!’ But then I got abused in my DMs saying, ‘This was not funny.'”
Zoya Akhtar on criticism of her films
Zoya Akhtar also spoke about the perception that her films often revolve around the “angst of posh people.” While she has explored a range of subjects in films such as Gully Boy and Lust Stories, two of her most popular films, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do, centre on the interpersonal conflicts and existential struggles of wealthy characters.
“It still comes up, but it does not bother me now. These are stories and, as a filmmaker, I get to tell stories of all kinds of people. I totally respect it if it’s something that does not resonate with you, or these are not conflicts and complexities you are interested in. But I am interested, and so I’ll make them… someone will watch them.”
Released in 2011, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was filmed across Spain, India and the United Kingdom. Made on a reported budget of Rs 45 crore, the film went on to earn around Rs 153 crore worldwide. It also starred Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin and Naseeruddin Shah, among others.
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