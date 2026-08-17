‘We are on it’: Zoya Akhtar confirms Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara sequel is in the works

With Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara completing 15 years, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has revealed that work on a sequel to the beloved film is underway. Buzz around a potential sequel reignited after Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar reunited for a 2025 ad campaign for tourist hotspot Yas Island, leaving fans nostalgic for their characters Arjun, Kabir and Imran.

In a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter at the Monsoon Film Festival, Zoya confirmed that a sequel is being considered. “We are on it,” she said, adding, “We don’t know what will happen and what won’t… if we will get to a place where it feels correct, in catching up with these characters today. But it will be nice.”