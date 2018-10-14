Inside Zoya Akhtar’s birthday bash: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar in attendance

Zoya Akhtar’s 46th birthday bash was hosted on Saturday night

Zoya Akhtar turned a year older on Sunday. The filmmaker’s 46th birthday bash was hosted on Saturday night and many Bollywood bigwigs were seen having a gala time at the party. Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri, Karan Johar, Zoya’s father and lyricist Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Kiran Rao, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor among others were spotted at the get-together.

Check out photos from Zoya Akhtar’s birthday:

Shah Rukh Khan was seen with wife Gauri Khan at Zoya Akhtar’s birthday celebration on Saturday night.

Karan Johar also made his presence felt.

Birthday girl Zoya Akhtar posed with Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi.

Here are more photos of Zoya.

Sikandar Kher shared some inside photos.

Kiran Rao was also spotted at the party.

Dia Mirza and husband Sahil Sangha were twinning at the bash.

Chunky Panday and wife Bhavana arrived with filmmaker Ritesh Sidhwani’s wife Dolly Sidhwani.

Sanjay Kapoor and wife Maheep Kapoor flashed a smile as they posed for the camera.

Our photographers also snapped Anaita Shroff Adajania and husband Homi Adajania.

Abhishek Kapoor, wife Pragya Yadav and Dino Morea were clicked by the shutterbugs as well.

On the work front, Zoya Akhtar is working on Gully Boy, which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles.

