Follow Us:
Sunday, October 14, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale

Inside Zoya Akhtar’s birthday bash: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar in attendance

Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri, Karan Johar, Zoya's father and lyricist Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Kiran Rao among others were spotted at the get-together.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | Published: October 14, 2018 4:12:59 pm

Zoya Akhtar birthday bash photos Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar Zoya Akhtar’s 46th birthday bash was hosted on Saturday night

Zoya Akhtar turned a year older on Sunday. The filmmaker’s 46th birthday bash was hosted on Saturday night and many Bollywood bigwigs were seen having a gala time at the party. Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri, Karan Johar, Zoya’s father and lyricist Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Kiran Rao, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor among others were spotted at the get-together.

Check out photos from Zoya Akhtar’s birthday:

HOT DEALS

srk, gauri khan Shah Rukh Khan was seen with wife Gauri Khan at Zoya Akhtar’s birthday celebration on Saturday night.
karan johar Karan Johar also made his presence felt.
Zoya Akhtar, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi Birthday girl Zoya Akhtar posed with Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi.
Zoya Akhtar Here are more photos of Zoya.
Inside Zoya Akhtar birthday bash Sikandar Kher shared some inside photos.
kiran rao Kiran Rao was also spotted at the party.
Dia Mirza, Sahil Sangha Dia Mirza and husband Sahil Sangha were twinning at the bash.
Chunky Panday, Bhavana, Dolly Sidhwani Chunky Panday and wife Bhavana arrived with filmmaker Ritesh Sidhwani’s wife Dolly Sidhwani.
Sanjay kapoor, Maheep Kapoor Sanjay Kapoor and wife Maheep Kapoor flashed a smile as they posed for the camera.
Anaita Shroff Adajania, Homi Adajania Our photographers also snapped Anaita Shroff Adajania and husband Homi Adajania.
Abhishek Kapoor, Pragya Yadav, Dino Morea Abhishek Kapoor, wife Pragya Yadav and Dino Morea were clicked by the shutterbugs as well.

On the work front, Zoya Akhtar is working on Gully Boy, which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles.

Must Watch

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
NYT ScienceTake | The Science Behind a Frog’s Leap
Watch Now
NYT ScienceTake | The Science Behind a Frog’s Leap
Buzzing Now
Advertisement