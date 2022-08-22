Zomato apologises and withdraws Mahakal Ki Thali ad with Hrithik Roshan

Food delivery company Zomato issued an apology after backlash over an advertisement, starring Hrithik Roshan. They withdrew their advertisement on ‘Mahakal ki Thali’ after priests of Ujjain Mahakaleshwar temple objected to the content. The ad sees Hrithik saying, “I have made up my mind for a plate. If you are in Ujjain, you have asked for it from Mahakal.”
Following this ad, Mahakaleshwar temple priest Mahesh said that ad offended Hindu sentiments. “Mahakaal is god whom we worship. Mahakaal is not a servant and doesn’t deliver food. The company has made misleading publicity about the Mahakal temple in its advertisement. Hindu society is tolerant, it is never violent. Had there been another community, he would have set such a company on fire,” they had said. The Hindu Jagrati Manch also urged people to boycott Zomato.
Zomato released a statement of apology which read, “The video is part of its pan-India campaign for which we identified top local restaurants and their top dishes based on popularity in each city.” The company also emphasised that the ad “referenced ‘thalis’ at ‘Mahakal Restaurant’, and not the Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple.”
Hey, we have something to share – pic.twitter.com/gmPgiGYwGp
— zomato care (@zomatocare) August 21, 2022
The statement further read, “We wholeheartedly respect the sentiments of the people of Ujjain. This ad has been disabled. It was not our intention to hurt anyone’s sentiments and we sincerely apologise for the same.”
Subscriber Only Stories
On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said he had requested police to look into the matter. “Prima facie, the advertisement video being circulated on social media seems morphed. I have told Ujjain’s Superintendent of Police to look into the reality of the video and report to me so that action can be initiated against the guilty.”
‘When the rhythm is there sometimes it feels a lot slower but the speed gun says something different,’ says Anrich Nortje who destroyed England’s Bazball
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'
Farmers arrive at Jantar Mantar; security tightened at border
Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Israeli spyware company NSO Group CEO steps down
JNU V-C Santishree Pandit rues dip in govt funds, says running at Rs 130 crore deficit
Stock Market Today: Sensex crashes over 400 points in early deals, Nifty dips below 17,650-mark
Dragon Ball Super bests Beast at box office with $20.1M
Chiranjeevi-starrer Bholaa Shankar sets April 2023 release date
India’s first Hydrogen fuel cell bus: What is hydrogen fuel cell technology?
Priyanka Chopra shares peek from mommy time with daughter Malti Marie: ‘Love like no other’
Praggnanandhaa beats World Champion Magnus Carlsen again, finishes runner-up in FTX Crypto Cup
These morning routines will help you ‘get back on track’ after a weekend binge-eating session
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Villagers oppose proposal to set up new airport, hold protests
Delhi News Live Updates: Farmers arrive at Jantar Mantar to protest; security tightened at border
Asia Cup: From MS Dhoni’s severed head to Mohammad Sami’s 17-ball over, 5 controversial moments to remember