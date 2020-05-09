COVID-19 survivor Zoa Morani donates blood for plasma therapy

Actor Zoa Morani, who recovered from COVID-19 in April, on Saturday visited Nair Hospital in Mumbai and donated blood for plasma therapy.
Zoa told indianexpress.com, “It was a fascinating experience. The entire team at Nair hospital were very enthusiastic and so concerned about my safety. The equipment was brand new with disposable kits for each donor. The research is ongoing, and they said if need be, they would call me back for round 2 of donation if it works. Fingers crossed. They even gave me a certificate along with Rs 500 and Parle G biscuit (my favourite) as a thank you token. Too cute. Dr Shastri, Dr Ramesh Waghmare and team were on point with answers to all the queries I had regarding the procedure and made the entire experience very comfortable for me.”
Zoa Morani also shared some photos from the hospital on her Instagram stories.
Donated my blood today for the #plasmatherapy trials at #nairhospital .. it was fascinating !!! Always a silver lining i suppose … the team there was so enthusiastic and careful. There was a general physician on standby just incase of emergency and the equipment brand new and safe !!! All #Covid19 recovered people can be a part of this trial , to help others covid patients recover ! Thank you Dr Jayanti Shastri and Dr Ramesh Waghmare for taking such good care of me .. hope this works 🤲🏽🤲🏽🤲🏽🤲🏽🤲🏽🤲🏽 #covidrecovery #IndiaFightsCorona They even gave me a certificate and 500 rs , Wont lie , i felt super cool today ☺️
Zoa Morani’s sister Shaza Morani and father Karim Morani also recovered from COVID-19 in April.
