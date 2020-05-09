COVID-19 survivor Zoa Morani donates blood for plasma therapy

Zoa Morani has donated blood for plasma therapy. (Photo: Zoa Morani/Instagram) Zoa Morani has donated blood for plasma therapy. (Photo: Zoa Morani/Instagram)

Actor Zoa Morani, who recovered from COVID-19 in April, on Saturday visited Nair Hospital in Mumbai and donated blood for plasma therapy.

Zoa told indianexpress.com, “It was a fascinating experience. The entire team at Nair hospital were very enthusiastic and so concerned about my safety. The equipment was brand new with disposable kits for each donor. The research is ongoing, and they said if need be, they would call me back for round 2 of donation if it works. Fingers crossed. They even gave me a certificate along with Rs 500 and Parle G biscuit (my favourite) as a thank you token. Too cute. Dr Shastri, Dr Ramesh Waghmare and team were on point with answers to all the queries I had regarding the procedure and made the entire experience very comfortable for me.”

Zoa Morani also shared some photos from the hospital on her Instagram stories.

Zoa Morani added that her contribution was acknowledged by the BMC. (Photo: Zoa Morani/Instagram) Zoa Morani added that her contribution was acknowledged by the BMC. (Photo: Zoa Morani/Instagram)

Zoa Morani’s sister Shaza Morani and father Karim Morani also recovered from COVID-19 in April.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd