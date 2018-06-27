Zero: It’s a wrap for Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma thanked Shah Rukh Khan, Aanand L Rai and Katrina Kaif. Anushka Sharma thanked Shah Rukh Khan, Aanand L Rai and Katrina Kaif.

Anushka Sharma Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif has wrapped up shoot for Aanand L Rai directorial Zero. Anushka took to Twitter and wrote, “Zero is all heart. Zero is these two wonderful people & everything they’ve endeavoured to create. Zero is me going on this journey with them. What a pleasure it’s been.Big hug @aanandlrai & @iamsrk for your belief & to #KatrinaKaif for being the amaze one that she is! #ZeroWrap🎥”

Earlier, SRK also tweeted, “A film never finishes…but so many beautiful things come to an end around it. Thanks everyone for a very fruitful & hectic shoot. #ZeroTheFilm”

Zero is the story of a vertically challenged man called Bauua, played by Shah Rukh Khan. While Anushka’s role has not been revealed yet, Katrina Kaif plays a superstar in the film.

The makers of the film have released two teasers so far. While one revealed Shah Rukh Khan’s look, the other was an Eid special that featured Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan together. Salman will be making a special appearance in the film.

Zero marks the first collaboration between Aanand L Rai and Shah Rukh Khan.

“I am fascinated to see how a man with 25 years of a career, with so much success, fame, so many blockbusters, can still can have childlike energy. He did not burn out. He is the most obedient actor I have seen ever in my life. His energy on set is like a young boy doing his first film. I want to say that he is the best newcomer a director will get on the set… In fact, that is something I am trying to learn from him,” Aanand had told IANS in an interview.

Zero is slated to release on December 21 this year.

