Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan match steps on Bhojpuri tunes in Zero teaser

The latest teaser of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Zero is out. The one-minute short video features the two Khans of Bollywood – Salman and Shah Rukh. In the teaser, King Khan cannot take his eyes off Dabangg Khan and Salman too is impressed by Baua Singh aka Shah Rukh as he changes the lives of people he meets. Together they have given their fans across the globe a perfect gift for the festival of Eid.

Giving the Sultan of Bollywood a grand entry, a voice introduces him as “cool, hot, ‘dabanggo ki pehchaan’, ‘Tigeron ki shaan’ and the full moon of this Eid.” The teaser becomes a complete delight as both the superstars match steps on Bhojpuri tunes. Looking at their camaraderie in the teaser, it’s difficult to say that once the two actors shared a love-hate relationship. Also, just like the first teaser, here too Shah Rukh wears a t-shirt with a photo of Katrina Kaif imprinted on it.

Sharing the second teaser of his December release, Shah Rukh tweeted, “Yeh lo..yeh lo @aanandlrai ki taraf se…Iss baar Eid Ka Meetha bahut Tez hai. To everyone from me and the whole team of Zero…Eid Mubarak. Love u all & hope u like it. #ZeroCelebratesEid.” In the movie, Shah Rukh plays a vertically challenged man and probably is a fan of Katrina who plays an actor in the Aanand L Rai directorial.

Yeh lo..yeh lo @aanandlrai ki taraf se…Iss baar Eid Ka Meetha bahut Tez hai. To everyone from me and the whole team of Zero…Eid Mubarak. Love u all & hope u like it. #ZeroCelebratesEid https://t.co/fgynMfTjTX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 14, 2018

Check out a few stills from the teaser of Zero starring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

Making the most out of the festivities in India, the first teaser of the movie was also shared with the audience on the morning of New Year 2018. Keeping up with the tradition, the second teaser is launched on Eid. Commenting on it, director, Aanand L Rai said, “Like all Indians, I am also a festival lover. All the festivals in fact. The energy, vibrancy and bhaichaara the festivals bring make me joyful and happy. It’s with the same joy that we have made Zero. The film is truly a celebration of many things and this Eid we had the opportunity to celebrate this day with the two Khans who have given us so many reasons to smile over the decades. Honestly for me, more than a teaser or a glimpse of the film, I just wanted to share this feeling with my audience. And for a director, his feeling is his film. I wish all a happy Eid and seek their best wishes.”

Bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions and also starring Anushka Sharma, Zero will hit the theaters on December 21.

