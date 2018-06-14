Zero teaser release LIVE UPDATES: Shah Rukh Khan’s Eid gift is here!

Zero teaser live updates: The Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif starrer will release on December 21. Zero teaser live updates: The Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif starrer will release on December 21.

Shah Rukh Khan’s experiments with his roles continue. After films like Ra.One and FAN, King Khan’s upcoming film Zero has him playing the role of a vertically challenged man. The teaser of this Aanand L Rai directorial dropped in an unexpected manner on Thursday, leaving fans excited. The teaser is loaded with a lot of fun banter between SRK and Salman Khan, who is making a guest appearance in Zero.

Zero also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif and has a horde of stars making a special appearance, including Sridevi, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Karisma Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Zero is slated to release on December 21.