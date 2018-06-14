Zero teaser early reactions: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan make Eid special for their fans

Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero teaser will be released on Eid. Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero teaser will be released on Eid.

The excitement around Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Zero reached a new high as the actor announced the release of the second teaser on the occasion of Eid. While fans of King Khan eagerly wait to watch their superstar in the new teaser, a few industry insiders and trade analysts have already watched it at a private screening. And, going by their word, Bollywood buffs are in for a big surprise as this teaser of the Aanand L Rai film is graced by another Khan of the Hindi film industry.

It seems like the speculations of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh featuring together in upcoming Zero teaser have turned out to be true. Trade analyst and advisory member of CBFC Atul Mohan has tweeted, “DEADLY COMBO! ‘Dono Bhaiyon Ke Taraf Se #EidMubarak’! Yes! The teaser of #Zero bring #ShahRukhKhan and #SalmanKhan dancing together & wishing you all #EidMubarak ! Fans of both REJOICE and have a BLAST! BEST EIDI for all!!” Divulging more details about the teaser, Sumit Kadel, a film critic, wrote, “SRK (Bauaa) will dance with @BeingSalmanKhan in the boxing ring & will see salman picking bauaa up & kiss him on the cheeks. #Zeroteaser will break the internet & will create digital records for sure. #Zero.”

All those who have watched the one-minute long teaser have unanimously praised Shah Rukh’s never-seen-before avatar. In the movie, the actor essays the role of a vertically challenged man. It also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

Praising the teaser, another trade analyst Umair Sandhu wrote, “Saw Teaser of #Zero during #Race3 Censor Screening & it’s OUTSTANDING ! King Khan @iamsrk is coming with Solid Mass Content & Biggest HIT !! Just LOVED it ! Maza a gaya 👏👏👏👏👏”

Komal Nahta also took to his Twitter handle after watching the teaser and commented, “So friends,saw teaser of Aanand L. Rai’s Zero! And? Boy,it’s simply FANTASTIC! Leaves you smiling from ear to ear. Not going to reveal anything coz that wud spoil ur fun. But yes, u too will fall in love with it… with ShahRukhKhan… with… No, I’m not gonna say more than that.”

Apart from Salman Khan, Zero also has guest appearances by actors like Sridevi, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Karisma Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film is slated to release on December 21 this year.

