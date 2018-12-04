Zero song Issaqbaazi: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan burn the dance floor

One of the high points of director Aanand L Rai’s Zero is the reunion of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. The superstars are sharing screen space in the film’s new song titled “Issaqbaazi”. The makers of Zero released the vibrant number that will force you to let loose and hit the dance floor.

We got a sneak peek into Salman-SRK’s bonding in an earlier teaser of Zero which was released as an Eid gift. Now, a look at the complete song only proves why there cannot be any better onscreen camaraderie than King Khan and the Bhaijaan of Bollywood.

“Issaqbaazi” begins with Shah Rukh’s Bauua Singh gushing after getting kissed by his favourite star – Katrina Kaif. And to celebrate his happiness, he participates in a dance competition which has Salman Khan as the special judge. As SRK dances on the stage, choreographers Ganesh Acharya and Remo D’Souza are also seen matching steps with him. But looks like Salman is just not able to hold himself back and jumps on the stage too. As both the Khans burn the dance floor, the viewers can feel the beats too!

Watch | Zero song Issaqbaazi

“Issaqbaazi” has a rustic feel and the desi beats will force you to break into a dance. Sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Divya Kumar, the song features Bhojpuri lyrics, as we also see both Salman and Shah Rukh aping each other’s signature hook steps. It ends on Bauua’s signature dialogue from the film – “Hum jiske peeche lag jaate hain, life bana dete hain!”

Shah Rukh Khan also tweeted the song. He wrote, “Akele chale the ishq ke safar par, karne mehboob ko raazi, dost aisa mila raah mein, kar aaye Issaqbaazi.” Director Aanan L Rai wrote in another tweet, “Akele the toh chamak thi,sath aaye toh aaya hai noor, Na jaane inki Issaqbaazi karegi kitno ka jiyara chaknachoor.”

Apart from Salman, Zero also has cameos by several other actors including Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt. While Shah Rukh plays a vertically challenged man, Anushka Sharma plays a scientist suffering from cerebral palsy and Katrina Kaif portrays a Bollywood actor suffering from alcoholism. The film also stars Tigmanshu Dhulia, Brijendra Kala and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

Zero is set to release on December 21.