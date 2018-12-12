Zero song Husn Parcham: Katrina Kaif burns the dance floor

Katrina Kaif is here to woo fans with Zero’s third song “Husn Parcham”.

The actor, known for her sizzling dance moves, impresses fans once again with the new track. The song has Katrina grooving in various settings. From a barber shop to a theatrical setting and even a bath tub, the Zero actor raises the temperature.

Katrina’s retro avatar, sporting curly-hair, bronzer and a knotted ‘Bobby’ blouse, stands out among all her looks, including a red saree look. As per the makers, this is the only time we will get to see Babita in her glamorous avatar in the film.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Zero also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

Watch | Zero Song Husn Parcham

In Zero, Shah Rukh plays the character of Bauua Singh, who is a die-hard fan of Babita Kumari. In the beginning of the “Husn Parcham” video, we see Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub’s Guddu telling Bauua about a performance of Babita in a nearby cinema hall, when Bauua is sitting in his haldi ceremony.

“Husn Parcham” has been composed by Ajay-Atul and crooned by Bhoomi Trivedi and Raja Kumari. The song has been written by Irshad Kamil.

The official Twitter handles of Shah Rukh Khan, Aanand L Rai and the film Zero have been keeping the buzz alive ahead of the song’s release. While releasing it today, SRK wrote, “Deewano ki ye bheed ab na hogi kam, Aa gayi hai Babita Kumari lehraane Husn Parcham! The most sizzling song of the year #HusnParcham out now!”

Shah Rukh Khan had recently explained the meaning of ‘Husn Parcham’ on Twitter. He wrote, “Somebody asked me what Husn Parcham means. Well it means announcement of ones beauty…roughly. Smoothly it means just this…!!!”

Somebody asked me what Husn Parcham means. Well it means announcement of ones beauty…roughly. Smoothly it means just this…!!! Song out tomorrow…#HusnParcham pic.twitter.com/idzR6i2Lbs — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 11, 2018

Talking about the song, Katrina Kaif shared, “This is the only time you will see Babita, my character, in a glamorous avatar in the film.” She further added, “In reality, Babita is going through the darkest phase in her life. Her relationship is over. Her career is on the downhill, and she is dejected and vulnerable.”

Zero has Shah Rukh playing a vertically challenged man, Anushka as a NASA scientist suffering from cerebral palsy and Katrina as a fading superstar.

“Husn Parcham” is the third song from Zero, after the soulful romantic track “Mere Naam Tu” and “Issaqbaazi” featuring SRK and Salman Khan.

Zero is all set to release on December 21.