Zero song Heer Badnaam: Katrina Kaif’s stardom is presented perfectly

Katrina Kaif starrer Zero hits theaters on December 21 and just one day before the release, the makers have released the song “Heer Badnaam”.

The song features Katrina and it would not be an understatement to say that the actor has left us gobsmacked in the latest video. She plays the role of a popular actress and it looks like her character is struggling with alcohol in the film.

Watch Zero song Heer Badnaam here:

The song will instantly remind you of the popular Punjabi track “Daru Badnaam” by Kamal Kahlon and Param Singh. The music of the hook line is just the same but other parts of the song have been worked at differently.

“Heer Badnaam” has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Romy. The lyrics have been penned by Kumaar.

In the video, Kaif plays an arrogant movie star and Shah Rukh’s Bauaa Singh is enchanted by her. Abhay Deol has a cameo in the film and he appears in this video as well. It appears as though Kaif and Deol have a romantic angle that has probably gone sour. Katrina looks stunning in the video and it looks like she has finally worked with a director who is going to make the most out of her acting abilities. We have never seen Katrina being so unabashed and carefree on screen and it looks quite refreshing.

Shah Rukh Khan posted on Twitter, “Ye ishq nahi sab ka kaam, iss mein na jaane kitni Heer hui badnaam.”

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, releases on December 21.