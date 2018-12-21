Zero movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Despite bad reviews, audience applauds SRK, Anushka

Planning to watch Zero? Here are 5 reasons why you catch the SRK starrer

Shah Rukh Khan

As the saying goes, the name is enough. And in Shah Rukh Khan's case, it's true. The actor has fans all over the world and many people rush to buy tickets just to catch him cast his spell on celluloid. And in Zero's case, the anticipation with regards to the film is higher than usual because SRK will be returning to the big screen after a one-year gap, post the debacle of Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Storyline

A vertically challenged man falls in love, twice. And there is some space action involved as well, according to the trailer. If that is isn't enough to intrigue you, then you are a tough nut to crack. Plus, it's the Badshah of Bollywood who is playing the said vertically challenged man.

Chemistry

The lead cast of the film share a crackling chemistry with each other. Having worked together previously in the Yash Chopra flick Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Shah Rukh, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma are quite comfortable with each other and that gets reflected onto the screen whenever they come together. Also, not that it matters, but it is interesting to note that both Katrina and Anushka happen to be the only two women who have shared a kiss with SRK on screen.

Visuals

Shah Rukh Khan as the vertically challenged Bauua Singh is a spectacle enough in itself. The computer-generated images (CGI) are incredibly convincing. And if the released promos are anything to go by, the movie will make for an even grander watch.

Aanand L Rai

Having directed successes like Raanjhana, Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns, filmmaker Aanand L Rai seems ready to take the box office by its horns with his upcoming project Zero. The aforementioned movies had drama, a solid script and some great comedic moments, so to expect another hit from Aanand doesn't seem like a stretch at all.