Zero makers explain how they made Lego-like sets

Zero might not have been everyone’s cup of tea but this behind the scenes video explaining the VFX process of the film will surely leave you in awe.

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer was high on VFX as the makers had undertaken the mammoth task to show a vertically challenged man on screen. In this video released by Red Chillies Entertainment, we see how they went ahead with the process.

Shah Rukh Khan explains that they had already decided that they were not going to use a body double in the film as it would look visually odd and they wanted to stay as authentic as possible. So for every shot, they had to take five shots so they could compile it into one.

Watch the VFX breakdown of Zero here:

Led by VFX Supervisor Harry Hingorani, 1600 VFX artists worked on Zero.

In the video, the makers explain that they had to make Lego-like sets for the film. In place of the floor, they had to put movable boxes so Shah Rukh’s character could be placed at a lower height. Not just the height, since his body had to be shrunk too, they had to take separate shots for that as well.

For a large-scale film like this, they had to plan everything in advance and everything had to be pre-visualised.

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, Zero released on December 21.