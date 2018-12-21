Zero leaked online by Tamilrockers

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Zero has been leaked by the infamous illegal torrent website Tamilrockers.

Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai, is the latest victim of the website which has been a source of continuous pain for film production houses and distribution labels, particularly down south.

Despite court orders and law enforcement action, the site continues uninterrupted. Although the site itself is banned by internet service providers in India, users can use proxy servers to access the site.

Only recently, the site leaked latest films like Maari 2, Seethakaathi, Adanga Maru, Aquaman and Odiyan. Before that Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 also fell prey to it. No popular movie, whether Indian or Hollywood, has escaped the clutches of Tamilrockers.

Not just movies, pirated copies of TV and web series have also found their way to the site. In a country like India where privacy is rampant, the authorities have been unsuccessful in ceasing the tide of illegally ripped content.

Zero, meanwhile, has opened to poor reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta noted in her review, “Zero doesn’t quite know what to do with its characters once it has them. The writing is all over the place, and everything is so choppy, that the characters all appear to float in their own bubbles, without any palpable connection with each other: they talk at each other, not to each other.”