I have seen the worst and the highest of times: Katrina Kaif on her Bollywood journey

Zero actor Katrina Kaif’s new song “Husn Parcham” was launched today in Mumbai. On the sidelines of the glittering event, Katrina opened up about her Bollywood journey which began 15 years ago.

Sharing her experience of working in the industry for more than a decade, the 35-year-old actor said, “I feel very fortunate that I have experienced so many beautiful things in all these years. I have seen ups, downs, the worst times and the highest of times. I just feel fortunate for everything I have gone through.”

Katrina, who was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan, is now awaiting the release of Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. The Aanand L Rai directorial features her as a fading superstar, and her glamorous side can be seen in the latest song “Husn Parcham”.

“I feel fortunate today to be able to work on a film like this, to be a part of this with the kind of talent that we have – Aanand sir, Shah Rukh, Anushka,” she added.

Katrina Kaif also spoke about the opportunities that have come her way. She said, “As long as I am getting the opportunity to showcase, learn and take my art forward with the best people we have in the industry today, I am really grateful. As long as I learn every day and improve my craft, give my audience something new, I feel quite happy.”

When asked how she felt being a part of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s reception party, Katrina said, “A lot of people have asked me this question. I was invited to the wedding. I am a person who reacts quite instinctively and emotionally. I felt it in my heart to go and we went. We had a wonderful time. We danced till the wee hours of the morning and I ate half the chocolate there, so I might not be invited at any of their functions again (laughs). But we really had a wonderful time. There was lot of warmth and it was really beautiful. We had a really nice time and I was really happy to be there.”