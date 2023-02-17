scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Zeenat Aman was told it would ‘negatively impact’ her career if she didn’t dye her hair

Zeenat Aman shared a post about embracing her grey hair, and revealed that she was advised to keep using hair dye to appear younger.

Zeenat AmanVeteran actor Zeenat Aman posted an emotional note about embracing grey hair. (Photo: Instagram/thezeenataman)

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman recently made her Instagram debut, and since then, she has shared several interesting posts about her life and career. In her latest post, the actor revealed that until recently, she used to dye her hair, but stopped when she decided to take a stand for herself.

Zeenat shared a picture clicked by her son Zahaan Khan, and wrote a long note about how standards of beauty and idea of youth have stopped bothering her. She wrote, “As women, we are told that our social worth lies in youth and physical beauty. If not explicitly, then in a thousand subliminal ways. This is especially true for the entertainment industry. In general, as we age, men are bequeathed gravitas but women are at best offered sympathy.”

Also Read |When Dev Anand was heartbroken after Zeenat Aman chose Raj Kapoor over him: ‘My heart was bleeding’

The actor further shared, “I was initially reluctant to stop dyeing my hair, and was strongly advised against it. Some well wishers even said it would negatively impact my work opportunities. It was only once I contemplated upon my own hesitations that I realised I really don’t care to buttress our society’s idolisation of youth. Being young is wonderful, but so is being old. It thrills me to see more and more silver-haired women (of all ages) challenge the status quo. My son @zanuski took this image of me (and my silver bob) a few weeks ago at a friend’s home near Alibag.”

The senior actor’s post received a plethora of positive message from followers. A follower wrote, “reading what you write makes me so happy. i just want your hand on my head”, another follower wrote, “That’s so lovely! I just love reading your descriptions!” A third person commented, “You write so beautifully too !! What a delight to have you on the gram”.

In an earlier post, the actor had shared a picture from her look test for the film Satyam Shivam Sundaram. In the caption, she had written about the charges of obscenity against the 1978 film and how her character Rupa was criticised by a section of the public.

