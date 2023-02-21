Zeenat Aman recalls the time she was ‘earnest’ for her new job at 16: ‘We shot around the Taj in a quest for the perfect image’

Zeenat Aman’s Instagram debut has been a deep dive of nostalgia. The veteran, ever since she made her debut on the photo-sharing app last week, has been sharing insights about her life and career much to fans’ delight.

On Tuesday, Zeenat Aman took to Instagram and posted an old Taj Mahal Tea ad which she had shot when she was just a 16-year-old girl. The actor recalled how the advertisement was shot at Taj Mahal, and how she has preserved the earrings she wore here.

“Before beauty pageants and cinema and becoming ‘the’ Zeenat Aman, I was just a determined school girl who happened to have a photogenic face. The Taj Mahal tea advertisement was shot on site in Agra.

“I must have been all of 16 years old, and was very earnest about my new job. The photographer, Obi, was equally dedicated and we shot at different locations around the Taj in a quest for the perfect image. The earrings I’m wearing in this photo were my own, and I still have them with me to this day,” she wrote.

In the post, Zeenat also quipped that her advertisement, however, was eclipsed by tabla maestro Zakir Hussain’s memorable “Waah Taj” campaign.

“It really was a wonderful experience, though I think Zakir Hussain @zakirhq9 ultimately outdid me in the advertising department with the genius “wah Taj” campaign that was launched many years later. I believe a copy of this ad now hangs at the Taj Mahal Tea House in Bandra,” she added.

Zeenat Aman began acting in 1970. She has acted in films like Yaadon Ki Baarat, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Qurbani, Dharam Veer, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Insaaf Ka Tarazu among others.