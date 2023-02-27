scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Advertisement

Zeenat Aman thanks fans for the love she gets on social media, says will use the platform to address causes

Zeenat Aman, who has been treating fans to her unfiltered side via her Instagram posts, opened up about using the social media platform to address some important issues.

Zeenat AmanZeenat Aman's Instagram page has over 81,000 followers. (Photo: Zeenat Aman/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Zeenat Aman thanks fans for the love she gets on social media, says will use the platform to address causes
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

If there’s one Instagram account that one needs to follow currently, it is Zeenat Aman‘s. The veteran actor has been sharing some heartfelt notes about her career, controversies and even personal life. In her last post, Zeenat even touched upon the pay disparity in the film industry. She mentioned how even after decades, female actors do not get the same amount as their male counterparts.

In her latest post, Zeenat thanked her followers for the love and support she has been getting on social media. The actor also shared how she will be using the social media platform to address pertinent issues, including animal welfare.

She wrote, “We are over 81,000 strong now on this page, and I am so touched by all of your comments, shares, messages and love. I am also just gobsmacked by the sheer geographic diversity of my well-wishers. It is physically impossible for me to respond to each person who writes in, but I do see and appreciate your words. Please accept a warm thank you from me.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

“Over the past week, my boys and I have been discussing the purpose of my presence here. As well as how to use Instagram as more than just a platform for my memories, work and vanity. So I think, once in a while, I will take to Instagram to spotlight causes, issues or organisations that I feel hold meaning for society as a whole,” she added.

Referring to her first pet Raphael and her love for animals, Zeenat Aman further penned, “I only stumbled upon my love for animals quite late in life, with the adoption of our first dog Raphael in 2006. Raffy’s love transformed me, and taught me to look at all animals with a kinder eye. Sadly, this also meant acknowledging how poorly most species are treated. Animal welfare is certainly something I will be talking about here.”

Also Read |Zeenat Aman says she was once the highest-paid female actor, reflects on gender wage gap in Bollywood: ‘It disappoints me…’

The Qurbani actor also tagged a NGO asking fans to support them. “Other causes will vary, but for today I encourage you to follow @pari.network that brings out stories from rural India. I specifically chose PARI today because I see the evaporation of authentic rural stories from mainstream storytelling, and am aware of how much news space even the most banal celebrity updates occupy,” she wrote, concluding with, “I’m glad to be here with all of you. Bye now!”

Also Read
Naseeruddin Shah
Naseeruddin Shah has friends who've told him that his community is 'not w...
madhuri dixit sriram nene
Madhuri Dixit talks about her marriage to Sriram Nene, says it was 'tough...
javed akhtar, salim khan
Javed Akhtar says he 'misses' Salim Khan, reveals they recently met when ...
Sharmila Tagore cries 'profusely' at Gulmohar screening, says 'this young...

Zeenat Aman last appeared in 2019 film Panipat. In one of her Instagram posts, the actor did mention that while she has no plans of a comeback, she will be happy to act again if a good offer comes her way.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-02-2023 at 19:47 IST
Next Story

Marcus Rashford credited with League Cup final goal against Newcastle

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Rashmika Mandanna win the red carpet in their gorgeous dresses
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close