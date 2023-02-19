Zeenat Aman says social media presence is not ‘precursor’ to her comeback: ‘Creativity does not retire’

Seems like the social media bug has caught Zeenat Aman. The yesteryear diva has recently started sharing anecdotes about her life and career on Instagram. Her latest post, however, dismisses the speculation that her presence on social media is the precursor to her return on the silver screen. Calling herself a ‘notoriously private person’, the actor said that she is enjoying the opportunity to reflect on her life in her own words, ‘without any pressures from managers or studios or brands’.

On Sunday, Zeenat Aman penned a note about being active on social media and how she has been learning the online slang from her sons. She also took the opportunity to address the absence of older female actors in films and how she ‘would love to sink’ her teeth into a ‘nuanced and impactful character’.

“There’s been some speculation that my presence here is the precursor to my return to the silver screen. I am a notoriously private person, and I suppose this sudden sharing has set tongues wagging. The truth is that I have been in the public eye since I was 16-years-old, and have experienced the perils of being misquoted, taken out of context, censored, and gossiped about. Now as a septuagenarian, I am enjoying the opportunity to reflect on my life and career in my own words. That too without any pressures from managers or studios or brands,” she wrote, along with sharing a stunning picture of herself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

Zeenat Aman followed it up by sharing data about the lack of strong roles for senior actors both in Hollywood and Indian films. She wrote, “I am not, per se, planning a return to the silver screen, but nor am I closing that door. Creativity does not retire, and I would love to sink my teeth into a nuanced and impactful character. I’m of course quite aware that such roles for older women are few and far apart. Some days ago I read about the Annenberg Foundation study that analysed 1,000 Hollywood films released between 2007 and 2017. They found that less than 25% of the women on screen were over the age of 40. The numbers for the Indian film industry are unlikely to be much better.”

On a final note, she added that she nurtures “optimism and not expectations”, and how her sons are helping her understand the online language. “I just learnt what a ‘thirst trap’ is!” she concluded.

Her followers were quick to make her feel welcome on Instagram and lauded her skills as a storyteller. Producer Sandiip Sikcand wrote, “So extremely happy to see you here mam. Have been a fan since like forever. You are an icon and feels just great to see and read your thoughts ❤️❤️ best wishes always,” while director Sonam Nair replied, “Hahahahaahah you’re the original thirst trap! I would love to work with you on something. Huge fan! ❤️❤️❤️.” Filmmaker Tanuja Chandra also added, “Really enjoying reading your posts. Thank you.”

Zeenat Aman, who debuted on Instagram recently, had earlier addressed ‘accusations of obscenity against Satyam Shivam Sundaram’ and embracing ‘age and grey hair’.