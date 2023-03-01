scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Zeenat Aman shares stunning 1977 throwback photo from airfield: ‘Always winging it’

Recently, Zeenat Aman took to the photo-sharing site and shared a throwback picture from the filming of Aashiq Hoon Baharon Ka in 1977. In the black-and-white photo, Zeenat stands in an airfield with a plane in the background, wearing a beret, jacket and jeans.

Zeenat AmanZeenat Aman shared a throwback photo of hers on Instagram

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman, who made her Instagram debut a few days ago, has been leaving fans stunned with her vintage photos. Recently, she took to the photo-sharing site and shared a throwback picture from the filming of Aashiq Hoon Baharon Ka in 1977. In the black-and-white photo, Zeenat stands in an airfield with a plane in the background, wearing a beret, jacket and jeans.

She captioned the photo, “Always winging it. Have an adventurous and happy March, everyone! (A snapshot from an airfield in Zurich, taken during the filming of Aashiq Hoon Baharon Ka in 1977.)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

Screenwriter Varun Grover commented on the photo, “What a lovely shot!” One fan wrote, “You have lived your life gracefully…” Others called the photo ‘iconic’.

Zeenat Aman had earlier shared a photo of herself, saying that she was ‘gobsmacked’ by the sheer geographic diversity of her well-wishers on social media. Discussing the purpose of being on Instagram, she wrote, “Over the past week, my boys and I have been discussing the purpose of my presence here. As well as how to use Instagram as more than just a platform for my memories, work and vanity. So I think, once in a while, I will take to Instagram to spotlight causes, issues or organisations that I feel hold meaning for society as a whole…”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

Two days ago, Zeenat shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Feroz Khan’s Qurbaani. She also addressed the wage gap in the film industry and expressed her disappointment. The actor revealed that she was the highest paid actress of her time, yet the disparity in the pay cheque between her male co-stars and herself was so vast, it was laughable.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 20:20 IST
